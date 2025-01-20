Duro-Last® Expands Roofing Solutions With The Introduction Of Duro-TECHTM And Duro-TECH Fleece TPO Product Lines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Both Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece membranes feature Duro-Last's exclusive anti-wicking, weft-inserted scrim with a density of 9 by 9 threads per inch - an first for TPO membranes - eliminating the need for seam sealant during installation. This feature enhances installation efficiency, saving contractors time and reducing material costs while delivering watertight performance and durability. Additionally, each Duro-TECH membrane offers the most robust top thickness in the industry - creating a resilient performance layer that stands up to the elements.

Duro-TECH TPO, available in 45, 60 and 80 mil thicknesses, is manufactured in roll widths of 10 inches, 30 inches, 5 feet and 10 feet - each 100 feet in length - providing contractors with versatile options to meet the needs of their projects.

Ideal for applications over various substrates, Duro-TECH Fleece, manufactured in 10 feet by 100 feet rolls, offers an additional layer of performance with an 8 ounce-per-square-yard, needle-punched polypropylene fleece backing. Available in 45 mil (100 mil with fleece backing), 60 mil (115 mil with fleece backing) and 80 mil (135 mil with fleece backing), each roll of Duro-TECH Fleece features a 2.25-inch selvage edge to support more efficient hot-air welding to the underlying membrane.

"Expanding our product line to include Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece TPO is a significant step for Duro-Last," said Darren Schulz, president of Duro-Last. "Our commitment to quality and innovation has earned us a reputation in the industry that we're incredibly proud of and now we're bringing that same dedication to excellence to TPO. With this launch, we're excited to offer our contractors more options to meet their customers' needs while maintaining the reliability they expect from Duro-Last."

The Duro-TECH line includes a full range of compatible, custom-fabricated accessories to streamline installation and provide seamless, watertight aesthetics. All Duro-TECH TPO membranes are supported by Duro-Last's thorough Quality Assurance inspections, ensuring each installation meets the highest standards. In addition to 15- and 20-year standard warranties, optional hail and high-wind coverage is available for enhanced protection.

Launching in conjunction with Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece membranes is a comprehensive line of TPO adhesives: TECH-BondTM TPO Bonding Adhesive, TECH-Bond TPO LVOC Bonding Adhesive and TECH-Bond TPO Spray Adhesive. These solutions further enhance installation efficiencies and support the integrity of the Duro-TECH roofing system.

For more information on the Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece TPO product lines and to explore the full range of Duro-Last's roofing solutions, visit duro-last .

About Duro-Last

Duro-Last is based in Saginaw, Michigan, with eight manufacturing locations across the U.S. Known as the "World's Best Roof®", Duro-Last is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last's roofing systems are sustainable and durable. More than 2 billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. Duro-Last is a division of Holcim Solutions and Products US, LLC. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800.248.0280 or visit duro-last .

About Holcim Building Envelope

Holcim Building Envelope delivers high-performance solutions that make the entire building envelope more sustainable, durable and energy-efficient. We are committed to raising the standards of building solutions by delivering superior quality and innovation while addressing industry needs. Our offerings cover a comprehensive range of residential and commercial roofing, wall and lining systems, insulation and waterproofing solutions for a variety of industries, from construction to marine and aerospace. Our powerful portfolio of brands includes Elevate Commercial Roofing Systems, Duro-Last Roofing Systems, Malarkey Roofing Products, GenFlex Roofing Systems, Gaco, Enverge Spray Foam and OX Engineered Products. Holcim Building Envelope is a division of the Holcim Group. Visit HolcimBE to learn more.

SOURCE Duro-Last