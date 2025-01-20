Capital Digestive Care Joins Forces With Latica To Strengthen And Expand Its Comprehensive GI Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capital Digestive Care & Latica

Partnership harnesses advanced data intelligence to propel innovation in gastroenterology care and research.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latica (formerly Lynx), a leader in medical data intelligence, has announced a strategic partnership with Capital Digestive Care, the Mid-Atlantic region's largest GI practice. This collaboration strengthens Latica's growing gastroenterology (GI) network, which now includes data from over 10 million patients with over 400 million encounters nationally, the leading for GI research and practice optimization.

Expanding the GI Data Ecosystem

By joining Latica's healthcare data ecosystem, Capital Digestive Care will become part of a vast repository of de-identified structured and unstructured GI data, including electronic medical records, clinical notes, and imaging. This partnership enables Latica to further its mission of driving innovation in GI research and providing actionable insights for medical advancements.

“Latica's platform offers unparalleled opportunities to improve clinical and operational performance” said Dr. Michael L. Weinstein, founder and CEO of Capital Digestive Care.“This collaboration allows us to access critical internal metrics, develop new care pathways, and contribute to the broader GI research community.”

Fostering Industry Collaboration

The partnership between Latica and Capital Digestive Care represents a significant leap forward for collaboration within the life sciences and healthcare industries. By integrating Capital Digestive Care's extensive patient data into Latica's advanced platform, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device developers gain access to critical insights for advancing GI therapies and technologies. This collaboration fosters innovation in clinical research, accelerates the development of next-generation treatments, and sets a new benchmark for the role of real-world data in transforming GI care.

Building the Future of GI Research and Care

This partnership underscores Latica's commitment to expanding its GI network, fostering collaboration, and delivering impactful insights to transform patient care. With the addition of Capital Digestive Care, Latica's GI data repository strengthens its position as the go-to resource for researchers and industry leaders seeking to develop next-generation therapies and technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Capital Digestive Care into the Latica ecosystem,” said Omer Dror, CEO of Latica.“Their leadership in GI care and dedication to advancing knowledge through data strongly aligns with our mission to foster collaboration and innovation in the healthcare space.”

About Latica

Latica is a secure healthcare data network and medical intelligence platform that empowers the healthcare ecosystem to leverage real-world health data for improved diagnosis, therapeutic development, and patient outcomes. Latica's innovative platform ensures secure and compliant access to real-world healthcare data, driving advancements in medical research and clinical care.



About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. With over 160 providers across 25+ locations, the practice delivers comprehensive digestive health services to more than 200,000 patients annually. Capital Digestive Care's integrated model connects clinical expertise with specialized laboratory services and a robust research program to advance digestive health care.



