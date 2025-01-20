Novakid Launches Free TEFL Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Novakid, an award-winning ESL (English as a Second Language) school for children, has announced the launch of its internationally accredited TEFL certification. After nearly two years of rigorous development, Novakid is now an awarding body certified to credential new ESL teachers globally.The TEFL (Teach English as a Foreign Language) course provided by Novakid is currently offered at no cost to successful applicants, providing an excellent career and opportunity for teachers to enhance their online teaching skills.Designed to provide teachers with an accessible course that suits their schedules, the Novakid TEFL certification is asynchronous and runs over 120 hours. It has been meticulously designed for graduates and less experienced teachers, giving them the tools they need to achieve a TEFL qualification and receive a job offer if key metrics are achieved.The course was accredited by ITEFLAC and during the evaluation, the Novakid certificate received the highest possible scores across all eight categories tested. They achieved a perfect score of 10/10 in KPI evidence, reflecting the exceptional quality of the Novakid TEFL certification.Developed by Novakid's TESOL-qualified and experienced teachers and methodologists, the course highlights the excellence of the Novakid teaching approach and the quality of its teaching personnel.When participants successfully complete the course and a six-month paid working period at Novakid, they will receive a certificate from ITEFLAC, paving the way for new job opportunities and career advancement.“The launch of this qualification solidifies Novakid's position as an expert and authority in the ESL education industry. It enhances our reputation among parents and clients and sets a new standard in the international teaching arena,” said Elena Campanella, Head of Teacher Operations at Novakid.Novakid invites aspiring ESL teachers to apply for the free TEFL certificate which promises professional development and the chance to become part of a dynamic and forward-thinking educational community.For more information on the new Novakid TEFL certification, please visit .About NovakidNovakid is an online English school for children founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley (USA) by Max Azarov and Dmitry Malin. Today, the platform has more than 3,100 experienced and qualified teachers providing over 80,000 active students with quality education via an interactive platform designed to connect and engage with children between the ages of four and 12.Since 2017, Novakid has taught nearly 820,000 children who have completed more than 18 million lessons in 50+ countries. Trusted by over 700,000 parents worldwide, Novakid enjoys a rating of 4.7/5 on Trustpilot.The Novakid English as a Second Language (ESL) education programme complies with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) and was developed with specific child interests and ages in mind. Using gamification, virtual reality and AI, Novakid has designed a dynamic and interactive learning environment that helps children worldwide to become fluent in English.The unique Novakid progress evaluation method (over 1500 parameters, A/B testing, and other components of a data-driven approach) ensures great results and lets teachers adapt the programme to the individual needs and interests of each child.Official website:For media queries: ...

