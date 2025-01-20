Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Seat Belt Accessory (CHK-1129)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory that would make a seat belt much more comfortable to wear," said an inventor, from Midlothian, Ill., "so I invented the SEAT BELT RESTRAINT. My design would also increase visibility for added safety at night."

The invention provides a new seat belt accessory for vehicles. In doing so, it prevents the seat belt from digging into the chest, shoulder or neck. As a result, it increases comfort when wearing a safety belt. It also would increase visibility at night. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1129, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

