What Donald Trump Said In Final Speech Before Inauguration Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald staged a campaign-style rally in frigid Washington and said that his first day in office would bring a flurry of executive actions to fulfil his 2024 campaign promises, reported news agency Reuters.

He vowed to take quick action to restore TikTok and to release long-classified files on high-profile assassinations in the 1960s.

In addition, Trump said he would pardon supporters who rioted at the US Capitol four years ago.

Here are takeaways from Trump's pre-inauguration rally speech:

1) Trump is expected to sign a torrent of executive actions on Monday to make good on his campaign promises. "The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

2) Tik-Tok is back:“As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said. He added, "We won on TikTok, and Republicans have never won the young vote, the youth vote. So I like TikTok.”

3) Trump claimed credit for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to free Israeli hostages. He said,“Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months. Without being president, we've achieved more ... than they've achieved in four years with being president,” CNN quoted Trump as saying.

4) Will rebuild Los Angeles: Trump assured Los Angeles will be rebuilt ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

“Together we will rebuild Los Angeles better, more beautiful than ever before. We're going to get it going. We have the best builders in the world. It's the only people that could do it. Nobody else knows what the hell they're doing. And in 2028, the Los Angeles Olympics will be one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history,” CNN quoted Trump as saying.

5) Protective of our geniuses: Trump praised Musk's work with Tesla and SpaceX.“I always say we have to be protective of our geniuses because we don't have too many. But that one is a good one,” he said.

With agency inputs.