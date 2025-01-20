Lakeshore In Oxford, FL, Welcomes Class B RV Owners With Unique Community Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanctuary Floorplan

Lakeshore Community Entrance

Rendering of Sanctuary Floorplan by Chariot Eagle

- Jodi, Lakeshore ResidentOXFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Combining the freedom of the open road with the comforts of home, Simple Life is proud to announce a new offering for modern explorers and retirees alike-Class B RV parking at its community in Central Florida . This groundbreaking initiative is redefining adventure and convenience, making it easier than ever to transition between thrilling road trips and the comforts of home.“With Class B RV parking at home, we're redefining convenience for modern explorers, making every adventure just a driveway away,” shared Andrew Wards, COO of Simple Life.Addressing the Growing Demand for Class B RV LifestyleOver recent years, Class B RVs have grown exponentially in popularity, capturing the hearts of adventurers and retirees. Known for their sleek, compact design and ability to comfortably take on everything from winding mountain roads to endless coastal highways, these mobile homes offer the perfect balance of wanderlust and practicality.Simple Life's offering builds on the growing convenience these RVs provide, allowing residents to park their adventure vehicles directly next to their homes. This eliminates the hassle and expense of off-site RV storage, giving homeowners the flexibility to set off on a whim for their next excursion while also offering peace of mind.Transforming the RV LifestyleBy providing homeowners the ability to park their Class B RVs at their homes, Simple Life has removed common obstacles faced by RV enthusiasts, such as storage fees and maintenance challenges. With an RV always close by, residents enjoy:- Immediate access for spontaneous trips.- Time-saving and cost-effective maintenance opportunities, like checking tire pressure or topping off fluids.- Having your class B on a full charge while at your home.- Enables easy cleaning for pre and post-road trips- Added security and peace of mind knowing their RV is protected at home, rather than in a distant storage facility.A Lifestyle of Exploration and ComfortFor many retirees downsizing to a small home, this offering is a game-changer. It provides a unique opportunity to enjoy a minimalist lifestyle while keeping the spirit of adventure alive. Residents like Jodi, from Lakeshore, have expressed how parking their RV close to home has transformed their travel experience.“I find myself taking so many more short or unplanned trips,” Jodi shared.“It's just so easy to jump in and go.” With the burdens of off-site storage removed, Jodi has embraced a lifestyle of freedom and spontaneity, making the most of every opportunity for adventure.A Seamless Transition from Home to the Open RoadEnsuring an effortless transition to this new lifestyle, Simple Life emphasizes key considerations for setting up Class B RV parking at home:- Community Regulations: Residents are advised to check with our Sales Manager to ensure the home they purchase is internally permitted to park their Class B at the home.- Dedicated Space: Ensures that RVs are safely and securely parked.- Enhancements: Options such as installing a carport can create a visually pleasing and functional shaded parking space. Additional landscaping may be required to buffer your Class B from the neighborsYour Next Adventure Awaits with Simple LifeSimple Life's communities offer more than just homes-they offer a lifestyle. With custom luxury features, personalized details, and the option to park your Class B RV steps away, these communities are a haven for those seeking both adventure and belonging. Whether you're hitting the road to explore the country or relaxing at home, Simple Life ensures you can have it all.To learn more about Simple Life's tiny home communities and Class B RV parking options, visit simple-life or call Lakeshore's onsite team at 352-704-1492.About Simple LifeSimple Life is committed to redefining modern living by creating thoughtfully designed communities and homes. Focused on providing affordable, high-quality housing, with a mantra across the brand of“Live Large and Carry Less”, Simple Life fosters a sense of connection, sustainability, and individuality in every one of its neighborhoods.

