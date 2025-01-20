Xavier Creative House Achieves GOLD Rating In Cybersecurity With A MATURE Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Creative House (XCH), an independent, woman-owned agency in healthcare marketing, proudly announces that it has been awarded a rating with a MATURE designation in its latest CyberVadis cybersecurity assessment, scoring an impressive 939 out of 1,000 points .

This achievement solidifies XCH's position as an leader in cybersecurity, demonstrating excellence in governance, risk management, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, NIST, and GDPR. The MATURE designation signifies that XCH has implemented a highly effective and sustainable Information Security Management System (ISMS) across its remote operations.

"Our GOLD rating underscores the strength of collaboration within XCH," said Sunny White, CEO of Xavier Creative House . "The partnership between Jennifer Blossom Beddingfield, our Director of HR & Sustainability, and Brian Poppe, our Chief Information Security Officer, has been instrumental in aligning our security measures with the highest industry standards. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team to ensuring the trust and protection our clients deserve."

The CyberVadis GOLD rating reflects a company-wide commitment to cybersecurity excellence. XCH has implemented a comprehensive suite of security measures designed to protect sensitive data and systems while ensuring compliance with evolving industry standards. Regular audits, robust compliance reviews, and ongoing employee education reinforce XCH's proactive approach to addressing emerging cyber threats and maintaining a resilient security posture.

"This recognition is a testament to the robust framework we've established to safeguard our operations and client trust," said Jennifer Beddingfield, Director of HR & Sustainability at Xavier Creative House . "We've developed security practices that go beyond compliance to set a benchmark for reliability and excellence. This accomplishment highlights our commitment to continuous improvement and staying ahead in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape."

XCH's 100% virtual model demonstrates how innovation in marketing can seamlessly integrate with innovation in security. This milestone reflects the organization's ability to combine its creative strengths with an unwavering focus on protecting client data and maintaining resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

About CyberVadis

CyberVadis is the first scalable solution for managing the full third-party cybersecurity risk assessment process. The CyberVadis platform is based on a methodology that maps to all major international compliance standards and combines the speed of automation with the accuracy and effectiveness of a team of experts. This includes engaging vendors directly with assessments, validating results with an in-house team of security analysts and issuing companies a standardized cybersecurity rating that they can share with others, along with a detailed improvement plan for increasing their score and the ability to collaborate with clients and vendors on implementing better practices. Learn more at .

About Xavier Creative House

Founded in 2013, Xavier Creative House (XCH) is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency specializing in the pharmaceutical, biotech, med-tech, and medical device sectors. XCH's global team comprises brand builders, healthcare marketers, tech-savvy go-getters, and innovative dream-vetters who are passionate about big ideas that drive behavioral change. XCH delivers future-forward strategies and bold, evocative creative solutions amplified by meaningful technology to energize brands and authentically connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs), patients, and caregivers. Learn more at .

