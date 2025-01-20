At PTC 2025, Zutacore Highlights Waterless Direct-To-Chip Liquid Cooling For AI Factories And Data Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Game-Changing HyperCool Enables Providers to Significantly Reduce Power Requirements While Increasing Density and Lowering Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today announced its presence at the 2025 Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) on January 19-22 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company's HyperCool® has quickly emerged as the de facto standard for telecommunications providers and carriers bringing megawatt compute power into their AI factories and data centers, while also making them highly energy efficient, cost effective and sustainable.

"The buildout of AI has presented significant challenges to Telecom providers who were already under enormous pressure to reduce their energy consumption, lower costs, and streamline facility maintenance," said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO at ZutaCore. "HyperCool can help them drive better ROI and simplify operations with its unique use of no water, heat re-use capabilities, and ability to cool even the hottest AI GPUs up to 2,800 watts and beyond. Our heat transfer fluid never needs to be replaced even after years of usage, and with no water being used, the system is free from corrosion and water-related threats such as mold and bio-growth."

Bridging the Gap Between Sustainability and AI

ZutaCore's HyperCool is an innovative, waterless, two-phase, direct-to-chip cooling technology designed to manage the temperature of high-performance processors and AI GPUs such as NVIDIA's Grace Blackwell superchip and the AMD Instinct MI300X. Key advantages that HyperCool provides to telecommunications providers include:



Requires No Water – The dual-phase pool boiling approach uses heat transfer fluid to remove the heat from the chips via liquid-to-vapor phase change.

Lowers Energy Costs – HyperCool delivers 10-20% better energy efficiency with dynamic cooling, smaller pumps, and no performance degradation over time. It has been proven to cool the hottest chips of 2,800 watts with a data center PUE (power usage effectiveness) as low as 1.05-1.07 while increasing compute density.

Enables Higher Server Densification – HyperCool allows for higher server densification needed in AI factories, consuming up to 50% less space than air-cooled data centers and up to 75% less space than immersion cooling. Allows for Heat Reuse – HyperCool enables telecom providers to harness the heat being generated from their AI factories for heating adjacent offices, other parts of the data center, or nearby schools, office buildings, and swimming pools. And since electrical capacity is often already at maximum, the power savings from not using heat pumps can be redirected to the compute infrastructure, generating more revenue for AI factories.

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-to-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at .

