The Flex Seal Brand Announces New Product: Flex Paste® Clear

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To showcase the sealing power and cling of Flex Paste® Clear, we built another boat, and this time it's completely made of newspaper! Check out the commercial to see how Flex Paste® Clear kept Phil afloat. "Flex Paste Clear will never shrink, crack or peel...its virtually invisible," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "It can be applied on wet surfaces and won't wash away... it even works underwater!" About Flex Paste® Clear:

. Clear, virtually invisible . Seals large gaps, cracks, and holes



. Super thick rubberized paste . Can be shaped to take on any form



. Advanced Hydrophobic Formula . Protects without altering the appearance of surfaces



. Seals out water, air, and moisture . Helps Prevents flood damage and pest intrusion



. 100% Waterproof & Weatherproof . Paintable, non-flammable

Flex Paste® Clear is available at Ace Hardware and will soon be in other major retailers soon.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products: Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products . Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Media Contact: Daniel Gutierrez, Public Relations Communications Specialist.

(954) 282-5400 ext. 158

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex Seal Family of Products