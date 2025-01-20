First Mining Expansion Target Drilling Identifies Two New Gold Discoveries At The Duparquet Gold Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First has identified two new discovery zones during the expansion at the Valentre target. Assay results for the newly discovered "Miroir Zone", located north of the Valentre target, returned 3.12 g/t Au over 19.35 m, including 5.47 g/t Au over 9.6 m. Further drill results from the program identified a second discovery, the "Aiguille Zone", occurring south of the Valentre target, returning 8.99 g/t Au over 3.1 m. In total, 142* unique mineralized intercepts in 16 drill holes have been encountered in the Valentre expansion area, including the new discoveries at Miroir and Aiguille. These new drill results support a strong continuity in mineralization within the Central Duparquet, Valentre and Dumico (" CVD ") area, while highlighting an affinity for additional discovery zones with increasing exploration at the Duparquet Project. "The discovery of these two new gold zones at our Duparquet Gold Project demonstrates the continued success of our exploration program at the Project," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "With more than two full exploration seasons now under our belt at Duparquet, our team is producing exceptional drill results with a degree of predictability supported by a robust geoscience foundation. On top of the existing mineral resource base of 3.44 Moz of Measured & Indicated resource and 2.64 Moz of Inferred resource, these results demonstrate that Duparquet is well positioned to achieve significant resource growth, demonstrating that Duparquet is one of the strongest gold-endowed assets in Canada, strategically located in the heart of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec." A map highlighting the target locations in the CVD area, including Miroir and Aiguille, as well as locations of recent drill holes is presented in Figure 1, and corresponding assay highlights are presented in Table 1, with full assay results listed in Table 2 and drill hole locations in Table 3. *Represents all intercepts reporting above 0.4 g/t Au over 3 m in the CVD area, supporting mineralization continuity Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Intercepts, 2024 Phase 3 Drill Program – CVD Target Area

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (Au g/t) Target DUP24-035

93.0 100.0 7.0 2.07 Valentre DUP24-035 inc. 95.0 96.0 1.0 8.88 Valentre DUP24-035

157.3 160.5 3.2 4.14 Valentre DUP24-035 inc. 159.4 160.0 0.6 9.42 Valentre DUP24-036

215.2 225.4 10.2 3.27 Valentre DUP24-036 inc. 220.5 225.4 4.9 5.23 Valentre DUP24-037

72.75 82.9 10.15 2.11 Valentre DUP24-038

83.0 85.2 2.2 12.46 Valentre DUP24-038 inc. 84.45 85.2 0.75 27.40 Valentre DUP24-041

169.90 185.0 15.1 3.54 Central Duparquet DUP24-041 inc. 177.35 184.0 6.65 5.53 Central Duparquet DUP24-041

353.1 364.15 11.05 1.87 Aiguille DUP24-041 inc. 359.1 359.8 0.7 8.35 Aiguille DUP24-043

308.84 326.32 17.48 2.16 Valentre DUP24-043 inc. 314.56 318.52 3.96 4.55 Valentre DUP24-043 and inc. 325.79 326.32 0.53 11.80 Valentre DUP24-044

545.9 549.0 3.1 8.99 Aiguille DUP24-044 inc. 548.0 549.0 1.0 15.50 Aiguille DUP24-048

6.75 26.1 19.35 3.12 Miroir DUP24-048 inc. 15.5 25.1 9.6 5.47 Miroir DUP24-048 inc. 22.1 25.1 3.0 11.26 Miroir

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths are estimated at 75-85% of the core length interval, assay values are uncut)

Upcoming Duparquet Exploration Programs

A portion of the upcoming drill programs will be focused at the newly discovered Miroir and Aiguille discovery zones, where the aim is to continue advancing and drill testing the exploration potential along strike and at depth (Figure 2). The CVD area has returned significant upside and value to the Duparquet project to date and it will remain a focus area for exploration optimization and potential extension of the mineral resource. Further drilling will also provide advancement at the highly prospective Buzz target and North Zone with a focus on growth as well as the top regional targets delineated in 2024, further supporting opportunity for new discoveries.

"For 2025, our team is planning for increased drilling programs that will capitalize on our momentum through a continued opening of the exploration space at Duparquet," stated James Maxwell, VP Exploration and Project Operations of First Mining. "We anticipate expanded outcomes with each additional drill metre by leveraging our foundational geoscience platforms to establish the Duparquet Project as a top-tier gold endowment in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt."

Central Duparquet, Valentre and Dumico ("CVD")

The 2024 drilling program at the CVD area totalled 16 holes and 4,644 m. The CVD drilling campaign was aimed at testing approximately 200 m of strike length at the targeted area, which has demonstrated significant potential for resource expansion through on-strike extension drilling and north and south step-outs within the CVD area (Figure 2). Expanding the exploration search space is a core aspect of the growth strategy for the Project, including the evaluation of areas that have never been drill tested. Recent results in the CVD area have demonstrated a high degree of mineralization continuity, along with two new gold discoveries (Miroir and Aiguille), located to the north and south of the Valentre target. These results have expanded the CVD target area, which now boasts a gold mineralization footprint extending 1,700 m east-west in a corridor approximately 500 m wide. The depth potential remains largely underexplored, presenting significant opportunities for further evaluation.

Additional Details on CVD, Aiguille, and Miroir Drilling

CVD

The Valentre portion of the CVD drilling strategy has been focused on targeting the mineralization continuity of multiple gold zones that occur within an underexplored area east of the main Duparquet resource centre where the opportunity for significant strike extension has been identified. The Valentre target area spans approximately 200 m along strike between two established centres of mineral resource wireframes (Central Duparquet and Dumico), where drilling aims to support continuity and ultimately provide a new centre for resource growth. First Mining completed an initial drill test to derisk this opportunity during their Phase 1 drill program conducted in 2023 (see press release date September 5, 2023 ) that returned a total of six discrete gold intercepts central to the area, which prompted additional drilling.

Recent results from the 2024 drilling programs have returned further supporting intercepts which include 3.27 g/t Au over 10.2 m from 215.2 m to 225.4 m in drill hole DUP24-036, 2.11 g/t Au over 10.15 m from 72.75 m to 82.9 m in drill hole DUP24-037, and 2.16 g/t Au over 17.48 m including 3.96 g/t Au over 4 m from 314.56 m to 318.52 m, and including 11.80 g/t Au over 0.53 m from 325.79 m to 326.32 m in drill hole DUP24-043 (Figure 3). The drill data collected to date is now being integrated into updated geoscience models, aimed at developing new and refined wireframes within the trend. These updates will support potential resource additions while targeting higher-grade zones for exploration at depth where the target remains open.

The Central Duparquet and Dumico portion of the CVD drilling strategy was focused on potential resource expansion at depth and increasing the geoscience confidence of the controls on mineralization along strike between the Central Duparquet, Valentre, and Dumico areas. In 2024, the Central Duparquet drill program comprised three holes - DUP24-027 (see press release date August 28, 2024 ), DUP24-041, and DUP24-044, with DUP24-041 returning 3.54 g/t Au over 15.1 m from 169.9 m to 185.0 m. This program was successful in testing the secondary plunge to the higher-grade zones in the Central Duparquet area. The higher-grade zones are theorized to plunge steeply to the west or near-vertical along the main mineralization trend, and in this area they remain open at depth. The 2024 Dumico drill program comprised one drillhole (DUP24-047) which returned 1.56 g/t Au over 10.80 m from 235.2 m to 246.0 m, including 1 m at 6.84 g/t Au from 238.0 m to 239 m. This program was successful in further expanding and confirming the resource potential at depth in the Dumico area.

Gold mineralization at the CVD area is hosted within mineralized silica- and sericite-altered syenite units with very fine-grained disseminated pyrite ranging from 0.5 - 3%. Gold mineralization is also coincident with dark smokey quartz veins and veinlets, with up to 3% fine-grained disseminated pyrite mineralization. The gold-mineralized quartz veins are hosted within syenite units, and intervals of alternating syenite and mafic and ultramafic volcanic units.

Miroir

The new gold discovery, Miroir, was identified during the recent Valentre expansion drilling. Drill hole DUP24-048 was collared 250 metres to the north of Valentre in an effort to step back and drill under areas of previous drilling success at Valentre (see press release dated August 28, 2024 ), and to intersect the underexplored northern contact of the mafic volcanic-syenite contact area which has demonstrated a stronger affinity for higher-grade mineralization in the North Zone target area of the Project. The Miroir zone is located 225 m to the north of the Valentre target and is initially intercepted at bedrock level, making it an extremely encouraging shallow exploration opportunity for further advancement (Figure 5). Assays from drill hole DUP24-048 in the Miroir zone returned 3.12 g/t Au over 19.35 m from 6.75 m to 26.10 m, including 5.47 g/t Au over 9.60 m from 15.5 m to 25.1 m (Figure 4).

Miroir mineralization is hosted within a silica-altered basalt unit with up to 5% very fine-grained fracture-controlled pyrite mineralization and fine-grained disseminated pyrite mineralization that occurs immediately adjacent to the contact with the CVD syenite. Rheologic contrast between the geochemically favourable volcanic host rock units and the syenite are interpreted as favourable settings for gold mineralization and are being prioritized as high-value exploration drilling targets at the Duparquet Project. Strong grade and width accompanied by these factors are similar to that seen at the North Zone target and are thought to "mirror" recent success in drilling at the North Zone where results included 5.97 g/t Au over 33.0 m in hole DUP24-024 (see press release dated June 18, 2024 ) and which is located approximately 1,500 m to the northwest of the Miroir Discovery.

Aiguille

The second new gold discovery, Aiguille, was also identified during the 2024 follow-up drilling at Valentre. Drill hole DUP24-041 was extended beyond the target depth by site geologists, owing to a change in the expected geology surrounding Valentre identified during the drilling. Lithologies intersected were syenite units with favourable sericite alteration and fine-grained disseminated pyrite sulphide mineralization, which were fairly continuous in an area where volcanic lithologies are typically intruded by lesser syenite units and bounded by gabbro. A geoscience-driven extension of this drill hole resulted in the discovery of the Aiguille zone, with hole DUP24-041 returning 1.87 g/t Au over 11.05 m from 353.1 m to 364.15 m, including 8.35 g/t Au over 0.7 m from 359.1 m to 359.8 m. An adjustment in the next CVD hole delivered even more favourable results, with hole DUP24-044 returning 8.99 g/t Au over 3.10 m from 545.9 m to 549.0 m, including 15.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 548 m to 549 m (Figure 6).

The discovery zone is located 150 m south of the main Valentre area and remains significantly underexplored, promoting positive opportunities for further drilling at Aiguille with a focus on delineating additional zones and an area for further expansion, at relatively higher grades for the Project. Aiguille mineralization is hosted within silica- and sericite-altered syenite units and graphitic argillite, with fine-grained disseminated pyrite mineralization up to 5% and dark smokey quartz veining. Increased volume and scale in combination with the mineralization styles including sulphides and veins is interpreted as being attributable to the returned higher Au grades, in comparison to the conventional CVD mineralization overall. First Mining will follow up with additional drilling at this target area in 2025, with an opportunity to expand and extend the mineralization up-dip and along strike.

Table 2: Phase 3 Valentre, Central Duparquet, Dumico, Aiguille, and Miroir Drilling - Assay Results

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade ( Au g/t) Target DUP24-034

18.75 19.50 0.75 0.79 Valentre DUP24-034

24.75 25.55 0.80 0.53 DUP24-034

32.40 41.00 8.60 0.55 DUP24-034

46.85 48.25 1.40 0.77 DUP24-034

52.00 53.00 1.00 0.46 DUP24-035

34.85 35.60 0.75 0.65 Valentre DUP24-035

82.70 83.55 0.85 0.44 DUP24-035

88.50 89.30 0.80 0.41 DUP24-035

93.00 100.00 7.00 2.07 DUP24-035 inc. 95.00 96.00 1.00 8.88 DUP24-035

115.10 116.80 1.70 0.44 DUP24-035

133.10 140.25 7.15 1.34 DUP24-035

157.30 160.50 3.20 4.14 DUP24-035 inc. 159.40 160.00 0.60 9.42 DUP24-036

113.00 114.00 1.00 0.60 Valentre DUP24-036

128.00 129.00 1.00 0.45 DUP24-036

147.55 148.45 0.90 0.40 DUP24-036

156.75 160.00 3.25 0.43 DUP24-036

164.65 165.30 0.65 0.58 DUP24-036

179.00 181.00 2.00 1.16 DUP24-036

186.50 187.50 1.00 0.45 DUP24-036

199.95 201.25 1.30 0.71 DUP24-036

215.20 225.40 10.20 3.27 DUP24-036 inc. 220.50 225.40 4.90 5.23 DUP24-037

23.00 25.00 2.00 0.85 Valentre DUP24-037

29.00 30.00 1.00 0.50 DUP24-037

38.40 39.40 1.00 1.32 DUP24-037

62.35 68.25 5.90 1.07 DUP24-037

72.75 82.90 10.15 2.11 DUP24-038

16.65 19.15 2.50 0.52 Valentre DUP24-038

24.00 25.00 1.00 1.16 DUP24-038

35.00 36.00 1.00 0.58 DUP24-038

77.25 78.00 0.75 1.25 DUP24-038

83.00 85.20 2.20 12.46 DUP24-038 inc. 84.45 85.20 0.75 27.40 DUP24-038

107.85 119.00 11.15 0.87 DUP24-038

131.00 131.95 0.95 0.68 DUP24-038

184.00 186.40 2.40 0.64 DUP24-039

25.00 26.00 1.00 0.45 Valentre DUP24-039

37.00 37.85 0.85 0.47 DUP24-039

109.10 118.25 9.15 0.65 DUP24-039

133.65 134.45 0.80 0.44 DUP24-039

180.40 181.40 1.00 0.43 DUP24-040

22.00 23.70 1.70 0.54 Dumico DUP24-040

34.00 34.70 0.70 0.88 DUP24-040

87.75 88.45 0.70 0.57 Valentre DUP24-040

107.70 108.40 0.70 0.42 DUP24-040

155.00 159.00 4.00 0.87 DUP24-040

166.00 166.75 0.75 0.90 DUP24-040

181.00 186.50 5.50 0.63 DUP24-041

134.00 135.80 1.80 3.33 Central Duparquet DUP24-041

169.90 185.00 15.10 3.54 DUP24-041 inc. 177.35 184.00 6.65 5.53 DUP24-041

191.00 196.00 5.00 0.83 DUP24-041

201.50 211.00 9.50 1.92 DUP24-041 inc. 204.00 205.00 1.00 7.23 DUP24-041

219.30 224.05 4.75 1.01 DUP24-041

299.65 300.35 0.70 0.50 DUP24-041

353.10 364.15 11.05 1.87 Aiguille DUP24-041 inc. 359.10 359.80 0.70 8.35 DUP24-043

107.30 107.85 0.55 1.03 Valentre DUP24-043

248.20 249.20 1.00 0.57 DUP24-043

294.54 295.76 1.22 0.51 DUP24-043

308.84 326.32 17.48 2.16 DUP24-043 inc. 314.56 318.52 3.96 4.55 DUP24-043 and

inc. 325.79 326.32 0.53 11.80 DUP24-043

329.65 335.17 5.52 1.62 DUP24-043

345.30 346.39 1.09 1.08 DUP24-043

351.82 372.63 20.81 1.56 DUP24-043 inc. 357.96 365.74 7.78 3.31 DUP24-043

422.34 422.93 0.59 0.44 DUP24-043

429.02 431.02 2.00 0.97 DUP24-043

442.05 445.74 3.69 2.00 DUP24-043

454.85 455.44 0.59 0.75 DUP24-044

11.00 11.90 0.90 0.59 Central Duparquet DUP24-044

35.00 41.00 6.00 1.73 DUP24-044

286.00 288.15 2.15 1.00 DUP24-044

301.30 305.00 3.70 1.82 DUP24-044

321.00 340.00 19.00 1.13 DUP24-044

345.00 360.00 15.00 1.27 DUP24-044 inc. 355.00 356.20 1.20 7.09 DUP24-044

377.45 378.00 0.55 0.55 DUP24-044

403.50 404.00 0.50 4.66 DUP24-044

473.50 474.50 1.00 0.98 Aiguille DUP24-044

500.40 501.00 0.60 3.33 DUP24-044

540.90 541.90 1.00 0.40 DUP24-044

545.90 549.00 3.10 8.99 DUP24-044 inc. 548.00 549.00 1.00 15.50 DUP24-047

33.80 34.50 0.70 0.54 Dumico DUP24-047

48.00 50.00 2.00 0.62 DUP24-047

55.00 56.00 1.00 0.50 DUP24-047

59.00 60.95 1.95 1.81 DUP24-047

103.00 106.45 3.45 1.22 DUP24-047

114.00 115.10 1.10 0.61 DUP24-047

210.50 214.45 3.95 0.75 DUP24-047

218.50 219.50 1.00 0.69 DUP24-047

226.00 228.00 2.00 0.75 DUP24-047

235.20 246.00 10.80 1.56 DUP24-047 inc. 237.00 242.00 5.00 2.86 DUP24-047 inc. 238.00 239.00 1.00 6.84 DUP24-047

251.40 255.00 3.60 1.32 DUP24-047

266.25 266.85 0.60 1.18 DUP24-047

271.00 274.00 3.00 1.55 DUP24-047

355.00 356.50 1.50 0.86 DUP24-047

359.00 359.75 0.75 0.73 DUP24-047

371.05 371.80 0.75 0.42 DUP24-047

382.25 382.75 0.50 3.13 DUP24-047

387.00 388.00 1.00 0.40 DUP24-047

411.00 411.70 0.70 0.45 DUP24-048

6.75 26.10 19.35 3.12 Miroir DUP24-048 inc. 18.50 25.10 6.60 6.97 DUP24-048 inc. 22.10 25.10 3.00 11.26 DUP24-048

68.00 69.00 1.00 1.04 Dumico DUP24-048

81.00 82.00 1.00 1.61 DUP24-048

217.40 218.60 1.20 1.13 DUP24-048

241.00 241.50 0.50 0.61 Valentre DUP24-048

255.30 257.70 2.40 0.41 DUP24-048

269.00 270.00 1.00 0.87 DUP24-048

273.00 281.30 8.30 0.65 DUP24-048 inc. 273.00 275.00 2.00 1.77 DUP24-048

289.00 290.50 1.50 0.70 DUP24-048

318.80 319.50 0.70 1.37 DUP24-048

343.70 356.00 12.30 1.75 DUP24-048 inc. 346.10 354.25 8.15 2.50 DUP24-048 inc. 348.85 351.00 2.15 6.14

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths are estimated at 75-85% of the core length interval; assay values are uncut)

Table 3: Phase 3 Drill Hole Locations, Valentre and Central Duparquet Targets

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Easting Northing DUP24-034 180 -45 99 633402 5373823 DUP24-035 180 -68 201 633406 5373864 DUP24-036 180 -57 288 633471 5373931 DUP24-037 180 -47 141 633450 5373834 DUP24-038 180 -50 195 633520 5373867 DUP24-039 180 -45 195 633580 5373864 DUP24-040 180 -45 261 633587 53739122 DUP24-041 195 -65 462 633311 5373895 DUP24-043 175 -55 534 633406 5374053 DUP24-044 180 -47 600 633317 5374059 DUP24-047 180 -60 453 633733 5374033 DUP24-048 180 -55 402 633594 5374045

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z17

About the Duparquet Gold Project

The Duparquet Project is geologically situated in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is geographically located approximately 50 km north of the city of Rouyn-Noranda. The Project benefits from easy access and proximity to an existing workforce and infrastructure, including road, rail and hydroelectric grid power. The Duparquet Project currently hosts an NI 43-101 compliant gold resource of 3.44 million ounces in the Measured & Indicated category, grading 1.55 g/t Au, and an additional 2.64 million ounces in the Inferred category, grading 1.62 g/t Au. First Mining completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment1 ("PEA") on the Project in 2023 (see news releases dated September 7, 2023 and October 23, 2023).

The Duparquet Project totals approximately 5,800 hectares focused on an area of 19 km of strike length along the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, along with numerous mineralized splays and influential secondary lineaments. The Duparquet Project includes the past-producing Beattie, Donchester and Duquesne mines as well as the Central Duparquet, Dumico and Pitt Gold deposits.

1 Further details on the Duparquet PEA can be found in the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment, Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada" dated October 20, 2023, which was prepared for First Mining by G Mining Services Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available under First Mining's SEDAR profile at

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by First Mining within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples from the 2024 drilling program at Duparquet were sent to AGAT Laboratories, with sample preparation in Val d'Or and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50 gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four acid digest. AGAT Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

James Maxwell, P.Geo., VP, Exploration and Project Operations for First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a feasibility study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Firefly Metals Ltd.) and the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.).

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

