Trump group plan methods to simplify Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) Advisers to U.S. President-elect Donald are formulating a strategy to encourage Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which could include easing sanctions on Russia, according to Bloomberg. This comes after U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a new round of sanctions on Russia, targeting major petroleum companies like Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, as well as vessels linked to Russian crude oil transport, driving global oil prices higher.



Trump's team is considering two main approaches to future sanctions. One option involves offering limited sanctions relief to Russian oil companies if the Ukraine conflict nears resolution, while the other could see an escalation of sanctions to pressure Russia further. This might involve raising the price ceiling for Russian oil or implementing stricter sanctions on vessels transporting Russian oil.



While these plans are still in the early stages, they will depend on Trump’s decisions. The Kremlin has strongly condemned the new sanctions, calling them "illegal" and warning of instability in global energy markets. Trump has also mentioned plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Moscow expressing a willingness to negotiate with the incoming U.S. leader.

