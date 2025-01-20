Empty Capsules Market: 2033 Industry Size, Shares, Segment & Forecast Up To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global empty capsules market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 3.2 billion in 2024 to USD 6.7 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising popularity of dietary supplements, and advancements in drug delivery systems.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders is a primary factor driving market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes collectively caused millions of deaths worldwide in 2021. The need for therapeutic medications encapsulated in gelatin-based capsules is boosting demand in this market. Both hard and soft gelatin capsules are widely used to deliver these medications effectively.

Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements

The growing health-conscious population is fueling demand for healthcare supplements, which are often delivered in capsules. The rise in clinical studies focused on various medicinal treatments and supplements also supports market expansion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one-quarter of people over 60 years old took more than four dietary supplements in 2020, highlighting increased supplement consumption among older adults. Capsules, particularly soft gelatin varieties, are preferred for packaging dietary supplements.

Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion

The growth of the pharmaceutical sector is another major contributor to the rising demand for empty capsules. The need for innovative drug delivery systems that are patient-friendly and compatible with diverse formulations drives the adoption of capsules. According to a 2022 report by Statistics Canada, pharmaceutical sales increased significantly, with personal and household products experiencing a rise driven by the drugs and pharmacy supplies subsector. This trend underlines the strong demand for empty capsules in pharmaceutical applications.

Market Restraints

High Manufacturing Costs

Despite strong market drivers, the high cost of producing empty capsules poses a challenge to growth. The production process involves multiple complex steps, including gelatin preparation, die design, and sealing, requiring specialized equipment and skilled labor. Rising raw material prices, particularly for gelatin, further increase costs. According to World Bank data, global inflation surged from 1.7% in 2020 to 7.8% in 2022, impacting production expenses. Regulatory requirements for cleanliness and quality standards also contribute to higher manufacturing costs.

Segment Insights

Gelatin Capsules Lead Market Share

The market is segmented into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. Gelatin capsules, derived from animal sources like pig and bovine, dominated the market in 2023 due to their widespread use and customizable properties, including variable color, size, and shape. These capsules are free of gluten and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Non-Gelatin Capsules Show Rapid Growth

The non-gelatin segment, including capsules made from hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan derived from tapioca, is expected to grow at the fastest rate. These plant-based alternatives cater to the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian products.

Some of the key companies in the global Empty Capsules market include:

Capsugel (Lonza)

ACG

QUALICAPS (Roquette Frères)

SUHEUNG

Shanxi Guangsheng Capsule Limited

CapsCanada

HealthCaps India

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Farmacapsulas

NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED

Erawat Pharma Limited

Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Fortcaps

Comed Chemicals Limited

Roxlor

Medisca Inc.

Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co.

ZHEJIANG HUILI CAPSULES CO., LTD

Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co., Ltd.

Shing Lih Fang Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Chemcaps Limited

SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY

Savour Caps

Shanxi JC Biological Technology CO.

Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd.

Lefancaps

BIO-CAPS INDIA LTD.

BioCaps Enterprise

Bright Pharma Caps

SHREE PHARMA CAPS

Empty Capsules Latest Industry Updates

In March, 2023, VANTAGE NUTRITION, an ACG company, has purchased ComboCap, Inc. in the United States and BioCap in South Africa, with the intention of expanding their technology and footprint in North America and around the world.

In January 2022, Xi'an Le-Nutra Ingredients Inc. sent 8.0 million HPMC capsules to Latvia, Europe. These capsules did not contain titanium dioxide (TiO2), reflecting the company's efforts to accommodate regional demand for the product.

In July 2020, QUALICAPS Group, originally part of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC), has been transferred to Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC). This transition enables QUALICAPS to take use of its network and increase its capsule business.



Empty Capsules Market Segmentation Analysis

Ву Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Gelatin Capsules

Porcine Gelatin

Bovine-derived Gelatin

Bone Meal Gelatin

Other Gelatin Sources

Non-gelatin Capsules

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

Pullulan & Starch

Ву Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Immediate-release Capsules

Sustained-release Capsules

Delayed-release Capsules

Ву Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Antibiotic & antibacterial drugs

Dietary supplements

Antacid & antiflatulent preparations

Antianemic preparations

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Cardiovascular therapy drugs

Cough & cold drugs

Other therapeutic applications

Ву End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Research Laboratories

By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



