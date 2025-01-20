Empty Capsules Market: 2033 Industry Size, Shares, Segment & Forecast Up To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Empty Capsules market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3215.5 million in 2024 to USD 6700.6 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 8.50%.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global empty capsules market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 3.2 billion in 2024 to USD 6.7 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising popularity of dietary supplements, and advancements in Pharmaceutical drug delivery systems.
Key Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders is a primary factor driving market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes collectively caused millions of deaths worldwide in 2021. The need for therapeutic medications encapsulated in gelatin-based capsules is boosting demand in this market. Both hard and soft gelatin capsules are widely used to deliver these medications effectively.
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements
The growing health-conscious population is fueling demand for healthcare supplements, which are often delivered in capsules. The rise in clinical studies focused on various medicinal treatments and supplements also supports market expansion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one-quarter of people over 60 years old took more than four dietary supplements in 2020, highlighting increased supplement consumption among older adults. Capsules, particularly soft gelatin varieties, are preferred for packaging dietary supplements.
Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion
The growth of the pharmaceutical sector is another major contributor to the rising demand for empty capsules. The need for innovative drug delivery systems that are patient-friendly and compatible with diverse formulations drives the adoption of capsules. According to a 2022 report by Statistics Canada, pharmaceutical sales increased significantly, with personal and household products experiencing a rise driven by the drugs and pharmacy supplies subsector. This trend underlines the strong demand for empty capsules in pharmaceutical applications.
Market Restraints
High Manufacturing Costs
Despite strong market drivers, the high cost of producing empty capsules poses a challenge to growth. The production process involves multiple complex steps, including gelatin preparation, die design, and sealing, requiring specialized equipment and skilled labor. Rising raw material prices, particularly for gelatin, further increase costs. According to World Bank data, global inflation surged from 1.7% in 2020 to 7.8% in 2022, impacting production expenses. Regulatory requirements for cleanliness and quality standards also contribute to higher manufacturing costs.
Segment Insights
Gelatin Capsules Lead Market Share
The market is segmented into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. Gelatin capsules, derived from animal sources like pig and bovine, dominated the market in 2023 due to their widespread use and customizable properties, including variable color, size, and shape. These capsules are free of gluten and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
Non-Gelatin Capsules Show Rapid Growth
The non-gelatin segment, including capsules made from hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan derived from tapioca, is expected to grow at the fastest rate. These plant-based alternatives cater to the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian products.
Some of the key companies in the global Empty Capsules market include:
Capsugel (Lonza)
ACG
QUALICAPS (Roquette Frères)
SUHEUNG
Shanxi Guangsheng Capsule Limited
CapsCanada
HealthCaps India
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
Sunil Healthcare Limited
Farmacapsulas
NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED
Erawat Pharma Limited
Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Fortcaps
Comed Chemicals Limited
Roxlor
Medisca Inc.
Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co.
ZHEJIANG HUILI CAPSULES CO., LTD
Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co., Ltd.
Shing Lih Fang Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Chemcaps Limited
SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY
Savour Caps
Shanxi JC Biological Technology CO.
Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd.
Lefancaps
BIO-CAPS INDIA LTD.
BioCaps Enterprise
Bright Pharma Caps
SHREE PHARMA CAPS
Empty Capsules Latest Industry Updates
In March, 2023, VANTAGE NUTRITION, an ACG company, has purchased ComboCap, Inc. in the United States and BioCap in South Africa, with the intention of expanding their technology and footprint in North America and around the world.
In January 2022, Xi'an Le-Nutra Ingredients Inc. sent 8.0 million HPMC capsules to Latvia, Europe. These capsules did not contain titanium dioxide (TiO2), reflecting the company's efforts to accommodate regional demand for the product.
In July 2020, QUALICAPS Group, originally part of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC), has been transferred to Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC). This transition enables QUALICAPS to take use of its network and increase its capsule business.
Empty Capsules Market Segmentation Analysis
Ву Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Gelatin Capsules
Porcine Gelatin
Bovine-derived Gelatin
Bone Meal Gelatin
Other Gelatin Sources
Non-gelatin Capsules
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Pullulan & Starch
Ву Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Immediate-release Capsules
Sustained-release Capsules
Delayed-release Capsules
Ву Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Antibiotic & antibacterial drugs
Dietary supplements
Antacid & antiflatulent preparations
Antianemic preparations
Anti-inflammatory drugs
Cardiovascular therapy drugs
Cough & cold drugs
Other therapeutic applications
Ву End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Nutraceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Research Laboratories
By Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN20012025003118003196ID1109108288
