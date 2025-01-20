Artificial Teeth Market To Soar USD 3.83 Billion By 2032, Driven By Technological Innovation And Rising Global Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Teeth Market

Growing Awareness, Cosmetic Trends, and Advanced Materials Propel the Artificial Teeth with a Projected CAGR of 8.32% from 2024-2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Artificial Teeth Market size was estimated at USD 1.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Innovations and Rising Demand Propel Growth in the Artificial Teeth MarketThe artificial teeth market is experiencing substantial expansion, fueled by a rise in dental problems, an older demographic, and a growing interest in cosmetic dental procedures. Progress in materials and technology, including regenerative medicine and biomaterials, is improving both the function and appearance of artificial teeth. Innovations such as stem cell incorporation and growth factors enhance healing and decrease complications, whereas minimally invasive techniques, like laser treatment and robotic support, improve precision and shorten recovery durations. As stated by the World Health Organization, 3.5 billion individuals around the globe encounter oral health issues, driving the need for innovative solutions such as CAD/CAM dentures. Growth areas in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are emerging markets, driven by greater awareness and affordability. Even with financial hurdles, continuous progress in biomaterials and digital dentistry is reshaping the market, guaranteeing ongoing global expansion.Get a Free Sample Report of Artificial Teeth Market @Key Market Players in Artificial Teeth Market.Straumann Group (Straumann PURE Ceramic Implant, ProArch Dental Implant System).Dentsply Sirona (Cercon ht Zirconia, Atlantis Abutment).Nobel Biocare (NobelReplace Implants, NobelProcera Crowns and Bridges).Zimmer Biomet (Tapered Screw-Vent Implant, All-on-4 Implant Concept).3M (Lava Plus High Translucency Zirconia, Imprint 3D Starter Kit).Danaher Corporation (NobelActive Implants, NobelPearl Ceramic Implant System).Ivoclar Vivadent (IPS e.max Ceramics, PrograMill PC).GC Corporation (GC Initial Zirconia, GC Fuji IX GP).Bicon (Bicon Dental Implant System, Bicon Abutments and Connectors).Astra Tech (Astra Tech Implant System EV, Atlantis Abutments).BioHorizons (Laser-Lok Implant System, Tapered Internal Implant).MegaGen (AnyRidge Implant System, AnyOne Abutment System).Osstem Implant (TS III SA Implant, Osstem Straight Abutment).Kavo Kerr (Targis CAD/CAM System, Variolink Esthetic Cement).Neodent (Neodent Implant System, Neodent Abutments).Henry Schein (NSI Implants, Dentrix Dental Software).Cochlear Limited (Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, Kanso 2 Sound Processor).Midmark Corporation (Bader Electric Operatory Chair, VMS Dental Unit).Planmeca (Planmeca Romexis Software, Planmeca FIT CAD/CAM System).Shofu Dental (Shofu Durafill Plus Composite, Shofu Adper Scotchbond Universal Plus Adhesive)Segments AnalysisBy typeIn 2023, the complete dentures segment dominated the artificial teeth market, with a 54% market share. This predominance is linked to the aging demographic, a heightened awareness of oral health, progress in dental technology, and a growing occurrence of oral diseases. Complete dentures, designed to replace all-natural teeth, are becoming more popular as older adults focus on oral restoration to improve their appearance and quality of life. Public programs, like West Virginia's Denture Project, have broadened access to dental services by linking low-income individuals and seniors to volunteer dentists for denture fabrication. Technological improvements have enhanced the comfort, longevity, and realistic look of complete dentures, promoting their use. These elements, along with increasing awareness and helpful initiatives, are driving the demand for full dentures in the artificial teeth industry.By UsageThe Removable Dentures segment dominated the artificial teeth market in 2023, capturing 59% of the market share, primarily due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use. Removable dentures are preferred for their convenience, offering users the flexibility to remove and clean them easily. Recent advancements in materials and technology have improved their comfort and aesthetics, with manufacturers striving to create dentures that closely resemble natural teeth while ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. Government initiatives, like the Canadian Dental Care Proposal (CDCP), which includes substantial funding to improve access to dental care, have further bolstered the adoption of removable dentures. The growing aging population, facing increased tooth loss, continues to drive demand for these solutions, ensuring the segment's sustained growth through innovations and accessible care programs.Need any customization research on Artificial Teeth Market, Enquire Now @Artificial Teeth Market SegmentationBy Type.Complete Dentures.Partial DenturesBy Usage.Fixed.RemovableBy Material.All Ceramic.Metal-Ceramic.All-MetalBy End User.Dental Hospitals & Clinics,.Dental Laboratories.OthersRegional OverviewIn 2023, North America dominated the artificial teeth market, holding a 35% market share. This can be mainly linked to the rising occurrence of dental problems in older adults, increased awareness of oral health, and progress in dental technologies. Innovations such as digital dentures and 3D printing have greatly improved the fit, comfort, and appearance of dentures, while simultaneously decreasing manufacturing times. These technological advancements are anticipated to keep driving market expansion in the area, along with the robust healthcare infrastructure and contemporary dental practices that establish North America as a significant participant in the dental prosthetics industry.The Asia-Pacific area is set to witness the fastest growth in the artificial teeth market throughout the forecast period. Elements like heightened awareness of dental health, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding middle class are fueling this expansion. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing an increase in the demand for dental care as a result of an aging population and rising prevalence of dental problems. Moreover, the area is emerging as a center for dental tourism, providing high-quality dental care at affordable prices. With ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and technology, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow swiftly.Recent Developments.In May 2024, Straumann introduced its premium implant system, iEXCEL, in France, marking a significant step forward in artificial teeth and dental implant technology. This new system is designed to offer improved precision and aesthetics, catering to the needs of dental professionals for enhanced treatment outcomes..In 2024, Dentsply Sirona made a major move in the dental industry by partnering with Siemens Healthineers to develop advanced MRI technology tailored specifically for dental applications. This collaboration aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy and optimize treatment planning, providing dental professionals with more precise tools for patient care.Buy Full Research Report on Artificial Teeth Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Artificial Teeth Market by Type8. Artificial Teeth Market by Usage9. Artificial Teeth Market by Material10. Artificial Teeth Market byEnd User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Dental Prosthetics Market ReportDental Implants Market Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.