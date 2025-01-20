Verity One Ltd. Unveils Blockchain-Backed Nutrient Credits At Davos 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Verity One Ltd. and Claudia Pinto Unveil Groundbreaking Blockchain-Backed Nutrient Credits at Davos 2025Revolutionizing Environmental Sustainability Through Oyster-Based RemediationAt the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Verity One Ltd., a global leader in blockchain-backed environmental solutions, is set to unveil a revolutionary initiative-Nutrient Credits-designed to clean the world's coastal waters through oyster-based remediation.This pioneering initiative introduces a new asset class: blockchain-backed nutrient credits, ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable impact in the fight against water pollution. The program is spearheaded by Verity One Ltd., in partnership with Verity One Eco AI Blockchain Solutions FZE, a Dubai-based innovation hub dedicated to environmental solutions.Representing the Middle East in this global movement is Claudia Pinto, a leading advocate for sustainability, philanthropy, and social impact, who has been named Ambassador for the Middle East for Verity One Ltd. Pinto will lead discussions on integrating blockchain technology into environmental strategies, aligning with Dubai's vision of becoming the world's most sustainable city.The Global Problem: Water Pollution and the Need for AccountabilityWater pollution is one of the most pressing global environmental challenges. Industries and municipalities discharge excess nutrients-such as nitrogen and phosphorus-into coastal waters, leading to harmful algal blooms, dead zones, and ecosystem collapse. Until now, pollution has come at no financial cost to polluters.Verity One Ltd. is changing that paradigm with the launch of Nutrient Credits-a system that forces industries to offset their pollution impact by funding large-scale cleanup efforts. This ensures that pollution is no longer free and that companies take responsibility for their environmental footprint.How Blockchain Nutrient Credits WorkVerity One Ltd. has developed an advanced blockchain-based system for validating and trading nutrient credits (NCs). The initiative is built on three key digital assets:1.Pearl Tokens – Representing verified nutrient credits, these tokens track the nitrogen and phosphorus removed from marine ecosystems through oyster remediation projects.2.V Tokens – Serving as the internal currency for seamless transactions within Verity One's platforms, enabling stakeholders to trade Pearl Tokens.3.100M MEME Tokens – Designed for broader community engagement and awareness, making environmental restoration accessible to the global population.By integrating AI, Blockchain, and IoT technologies, Verity One ensures that all transactions and environmental impact data are fully transparent, verifiable, and immutable on the blockchain.The Chesapeake Bay Model: A Blueprint for Global ExpansionThis initiative is rooted in the success of Chesapeake Bay's oyster-based nutrient remediation program, where oysters act as natural water purifiers, filtering up to 130 gallons of water per day. Verity One Ltd., under the leadership of William Tolar Nolley, has created the first blockchain-backed nutrient credit system for oyster remediation, validated by:.NOAA's Aquaculture Nutrient Removal Calculator – Ensuring scientific credibility and accuracy..The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Providing regulatory oversight..The Chesapeake Bay Partnership (CBP) and Virginia DEQ – Supporting policy alignment.Verity One Ltd. now aims to scale this model worldwide, adapting it for global estuaries, brackish waters, and coastal regions.Dubai as a Hub for Sustainability and InnovationWith Claudia Pinto as Ambassador for the Middle East, Dubai is emerging as a key player in blockchain-driven sustainability. Pinto's leadership will focus on:.Integrating nutrient credit initiatives into the UAE's environmental policies..Engaging regional governments and investors to expand the impact of Verity One's mission..Showcasing The Vine Platform, a digital ecosystem connecting impact investors with sustainable projects, reinforcing Dubai's role in global environmental finance.“This initiative is not just about cleaning up our waters; it's about reshaping the way industries interact with the environment. By leveraging blockchain, we are holding polluters accountable and creating a financial system that rewards sustainability,” said Claudia Pinto, Ambassador for the Middle East, Verity One Ltd.A Call to Action: Join Us in Building a Sustainable FutureVerity One Ltd. is calling on governments, investors, and environmental leaders to support blockchain-backed nutrient credits as a new global standard for marine restoration.Join us at DAVOS 2025 to witness this game-changing initiative and explore how you can be part of a future where blockchain, sustainability, and financial innovation intersect.Media ContactsVerity One Ltd.📧 Email: ...📞 Phone: +1 (561) 789-1139Claudia Pinto, Ambassador for the Middle East📧 Email: ...📍 Learn more: verityTogether, let's clean our waters, restore marine life, and build a sustainable future-one nutrient credit at a time. 1

