The global organic tea market size is estimated to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030. The rising importance of a healthy lifestyle among the consumers in light of increased awareness regarding wellness nutrition through social and satellite television channels is expected to expand the market scope. Furthermore, growing concerns related to the adverse effects associated with synthetic ingredients in packaged food and beverages are expected to compel buyers to increase spending on consuming organic tea as a key alternative to conventional drinks.



Organic Tea Market Report: Highlights

Camellia sinensis dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 76% in 2024. The rich heritage and widespread popularity of teas made from camellia sinensis significantly boost consumer demand.

Plain taste dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Plain organic tea, made from the camellia sinensis plant, offers a pure and authentic tea experience that is highly valued by tea enthusiasts.

Leaf & powder dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Leaf and powder forms of organic tea are highly valued for their purity and concentrated flavor, appealing to tea enthusiasts who seek an authentic tea experience. Hypermarkets & supermarkets dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer a convenient one-stop shopping experience, allowing consumers to purchase various products, including organic tea, in a single trip. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $704.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1770 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Organic Tea Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Organic Tea Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Organic Tea Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Camellia Sinensis

5.3.2. Herbal Tea

Chapter 6. Organic Tea Market: Taste Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Organic Tea Market, By Taste: Key Takeaways

6.2. Taste Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Taste, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Flavored

6.3.2. Plain

Chapter 7. Organic Tea Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Organic Tea Market, By Form: Key Takeaways

7.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Form, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Tea Bag

7.3.2. Leaf & Powder

7.3.3. Liquid

Chapter 8. Organic Tea Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Organic Tea Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

8.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

8.3.2. Convenience Stores

8.3.3. Online

8.3.4. Others

Chapter 9. Organic Tea Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Organic Tea Market: Regional Outlook

9.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.4. Latin America

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10. Organic Tea Market: Competitive Analysis

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Participant's Overview

10.4. Financial Performance

10.5. Product Benchmarking

10.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

10.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.8. Strategy Mapping

10.9. Company Profiles

10.9.1. Davidson's Organics

10.9.2. Little Red Cup Tea Co.

10.9.3. Numi, Inc.

10.9.4. PepsiCo

10.9.5. The Coca Cola Company

10.9.6. Hain Celestial Group

10.9.7. Tielka

10.9.8. Unilever

10.9.9. Ecotone

10.9.10. Tata Consumer Products Limited

