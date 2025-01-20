(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Tea market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Taste, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organic tea market size is estimated to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030. The rising importance of a healthy lifestyle among the consumers in light of increased awareness regarding wellness nutrition through social media and satellite television channels is expected to expand the market scope. Furthermore, growing concerns related to the adverse effects associated with synthetic ingredients in packaged food and beverages are expected to compel buyers to increase spending on consuming organic tea as a key alternative to conventional drinks.
Organic Tea Market Report: Highlights
Camellia sinensis dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 76% in 2024. The rich heritage and widespread popularity of teas made from camellia sinensis significantly boost consumer demand. Plain taste dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Plain organic tea, made from the camellia sinensis plant, offers a pure and authentic tea experience that is highly valued by tea enthusiasts. Leaf & powder dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Leaf and powder forms of organic tea are highly valued for their purity and concentrated flavor, appealing to tea enthusiasts who seek an authentic tea experience. Hypermarkets & supermarkets dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer a convenient one-stop shopping experience, allowing consumers to purchase various products, including organic tea, in a single trip.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $704.7 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1770 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Organic Tea Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunities
3.3.4. Market Challenges
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Organic Tea Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Organic Tea Market, By Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Camellia Sinensis
5.3.2. Herbal Tea
Chapter 6. Organic Tea Market: Taste Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Organic Tea Market, By Taste: Key Takeaways
6.2. Taste Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Taste, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Flavored
6.3.2. Plain
Chapter 7. Organic Tea Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Organic Tea Market, By Form: Key Takeaways
7.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Form, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Tea Bag
7.3.2. Leaf & Powder
7.3.3. Liquid
Chapter 8. Organic Tea Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Organic Tea Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways
8.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
8.3.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
8.3.2. Convenience Stores
8.3.3. Online
8.3.4. Others
Chapter 9. Organic Tea Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Organic Tea Market: Regional Outlook
9.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Europe
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.4. Latin America
9.3.5. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 10. Organic Tea Market: Competitive Analysis
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
10.2. Company Categorization
10.3. Participant's Overview
10.4. Financial Performance
10.5. Product Benchmarking
10.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
10.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
10.8. Strategy Mapping
10.9. Company Profiles
10.9.1. Davidson's Organics
10.9.2. Little Red Cup Tea Co.
10.9.3. Numi, Inc.
10.9.4. PepsiCo
10.9.5. The Coca Cola Company
10.9.6. Hain Celestial Group
10.9.7. Tielka
10.9.8. Unilever
10.9.9. Ecotone
10.9.10. Tata Consumer Products Limited
CONTACT:
