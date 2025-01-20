(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rehabilitation Centers Dominated the in 2024, Accounting for a Share of 48.4% Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, End Use, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac rehabilitation market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030. The rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and hyperlipidemia is one of the major factors responsible for growth. Technological innovations such as tele-cardiac rehabilitation, which means services provided from a distance using information technologies and telecommunications, are also another major driver of this market.



Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Report: Highlights

Based on product, the wearable device segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 29% in 2024. Increased CVD disease and technological advancements drive the growth of the market.

Based on end use, the rehabilitation centers segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 48.4% in 2024. Increasing CVD cases and strategic initiatives by key players drive the market's growth. North America cardiac rehabilitation market held a dominant share of 44.9% in 2024 owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of CVDs in the U.S. & Canada. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

3.3.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.3.1.3. Increased Government Initiatives

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Cost of Cardiac Rehabilitation

3.3.2.2. Lack of Knowledge in Growing and Underdeveloped Nations

3.4. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Treadmill

4.5. Elliptical Trainer

4.6. Stabilization Ball

4.7. Rower

4.8. Wearable Devices

4.9. Others

Chapter 5. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Rehabilitation Centers

5.5. Hospitals & Clinics

5.6. Homecare & Others

Chapter 6. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, End-use, and Country

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.5. North America

6.6. Europe

6.7. Asia Pacific

6.8. Latin America

6.9. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Ball Dynamics International, LLC

7.4.2. Core Health & Fitness, LLC

7.4.3. Honeywell International, Inc.

7.4.4. Omron Corporation

7.4.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (BioTelemetry Inc)

7.4.6. ICU Medical (Smiths Group)

7.4.7. Halma plc

7.4.8. GE Healthcare

7.4.9. Technogym

7.4.10. Johnson Health Tech

