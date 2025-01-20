Kiev considers sanctions on former leader Poroshenko

(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities are reportedly considering imposing sanctions on former President Pyotr Poroshenko, according to Ukrainian news outlet Strana. The scrutiny on Poroshenko has increased since he left office, and now, sources within President Zelensky's administration have indicated that measures against him may be forthcoming.



Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019 following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich during the Maidan revolution, has been a vocal advocate for strengthening Ukraine's ties with the EU and and supporting sanctions against Russia. However, in a 2022 interview, he revealed that the Minsk peace agreements signed during his presidency were strategically designed to buy time for Ukraine to bolster its military in preparation for a potential conflict with Russia.



While Zelensky has recently imposed sanctions on 18 Russian and Ukrainian individuals, Poroshenko was not initially included in the sanctions list. However, sources suggest that the sanctions list could be extended to include him.



Critics within Zelensky’s administration caution that sanctions against Poroshenko could backfire. They argue that Poroshenko has moved significant assets offshore and could use any potential sanctions to portray himself as a victim of political persecution. Such a move, they warn, could complicate Ukraine’s relations with the EU and impact future US support, particularly with President-elect Donald Trump taking office.

