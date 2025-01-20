UDST Hosts Inaugural Winter School For Academics In AI, Software Engineering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) successfully hosted its inaugural Winter School for Academics in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Engineering (SE) in collaboration with the of Communications and Information (MCIT).

The event brought together leading experts, academics, and students to explore cutting-edge AI and SE advancements, promoting innovation and knowledge exchange in these dynamic fields.

The Winter School featured an intensive four-day programme filled with talks, technical talks, hands-on workshops, and a panel discussion by distinguished speakers from across the globe.

Participants engaged in presentations and hands-on workshops on topics such as transforming industrial automation into industrial autonomy, advancing software engineering with large language models (LLMs), conceptualising digital twins, and the implementation of generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs). Other highlights included a panel discussion on the synergy between AI and software engineering and a detailed exploration of ethical software engineering practices.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi emphasised the significance of the event,“Hosting the Winter School in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering sheds light on UDST's commitment as a leading institution in advancing innovation and technology in Qatar. We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to provide local and international students and the academic community with cutting-edge tools and expertise. This initiative aligns with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy by promoting knowledge-sharing and collaboration to build resilient and technology-driven professionals.”

Duha Al Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at MCIT, emphasised the importance of this collaboration with Doha University of Science and Technology.

She noted that it reflects the ministry's commitment to developing advanced digital capabilities and contributes to enhancing national talents in line with the Digital Agenda 2030 goals. She further explained that such events serve as a platform for exchanging experiences among academics, specialists, and students, ensuring that the academic and professional community is well-equipped to effectively engage with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and software engineering.

The Winter School for Academics in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering highlighted UDST's commitment to science, technology, and innovation to achieve sustainable development goals, emphasising its role in shaping Qatar's future.