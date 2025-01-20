WCM-Q Faculty Support Qatar Team To Win Medals At Global Science Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A team of high school students representing Qatar achieved success by earning two silver medals at the 21st International Junior Science (IJSO) in Romania. The students received specialized mentorship and preparation from a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), enabling them to excel in this highly competitive global event.

Dr. Mohammad Yousef, a professor of physics in the pre-medical division at WCM-Q, conducted several coaching sessions focused on the fundamental principles of physics and their applications for the team of eight students. The final session, which involved practical experiments and exercises, took place in the physics teaching laboratory at WCM-Q's campus in Education City. During this session, the team underwent rigorous training to prepare for the global competition, which attracted 303 students from 51 countries.

Dr. Yousef said:“It has been extremely gratifying to have the opportunity to mentor this exceptional group of young people as they prepared to take part in this very challenging competition. Their outstanding performance at the Olympiad reflects not only their hard work but also the immense potential of the next generation of scientists.”

Supporting Dr. Yousef in this initiative were other WCM-Q academic staff, including Hanan Saba, laboratory coordinator for physics and physiology, and Dr. Branislav Aleksic, visiting lecturer in physics, both of whom provided laboratory teaching guidance.

The IJSO is a prestigious international science competition for students aged 16. It is designed to engender an enthusiasm for the natural sciences among young people, as well as helping them develop core skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and hands-on experimentation. The event also gives students the chance to meet fellow young people from diverse cultures and nationalities with a similar passion for the sciences. The competition includes challenging academic tests, featuring both theoretical questions and practical tasks across a wide range of scientific disciplines.

This faculty-led outreach initiative was designed as a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and WCM-Q's Office of Student Outreach and Educational Development. Such partnerships emphasize WCM-Q's commitment to educating and empowering Qatar's youth while supporting national efforts that enhance local capacity-building in the fields of science.