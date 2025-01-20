(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for high-performance sportswear, outdoor clothing, and quality intimate apparel drives the seam tape industry's growth, offering waterproofing and durability. The USA is expected to hold a 17.9% value share in 2025, driven by high demand for seam tapes in apparel and sportswear. The textile industry, particularly in waterproof and weather-resistant tech clothing, is seeing growth in outdoor and sportswear sectors.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seam tapes market is witnessing robust growth, with its valuation projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025. Fueled by increasing demand across industries, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the assessment period, ultimately reaching an impressive USD 30.4 billion by 2035.

Seam tapes are critical components in various applications, including waterproofing, protective apparel, outdoor gear, and technical textiles. The market's growth is attributed to advancements in textile technology, heightened consumer demand for durable and high-performance products, and the increasing adoption of seam tapes in industries such as sportswear, medical, and automotive.

The global Seam Tapes Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by surging demand across multiple industries, including apparel, sportswear, medical textiles, and protective clothing . Seam tapes, an essential solution for waterproofing and reinforcing fabric seams, have become a critical component in ensuring the durability and performance of stitched products.

The seam tapes market has witnessed significant expansion, primarily due to advancements in material technologies and the growing focus on sustainability. With the increasing need for waterproof and breathable fabrics in outdoor and performance clothing, manufacturers are leveraging seam tape technology to enhance product functionality.

"The Seam Tapes market is rapidly evolving, driven by growing demand in packaging, automotive, and construction sectors. As industries focus on enhanced durability and moisture protection, the demand for high-performance seam tapes is expected to see significant growth. Innovation in adhesive technologies will further fuel market expansion." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Exploring the Major Growth Catalysts of the Seam Tapes Market

: With increasing consumer demand for water-resistant and weatherproof products, seam tapes are being widely used in industries like apparel, automotive, and construction to ensure product longevity and durability.: The rise of outdoor and activewear, particularly in sportswear and rain gear, has significantly boosted the demand for seam tapes, which are used to create waterproof seams and enhance garment performance.: The automotive and aerospace industries are increasingly adopting seam tapes for sealing, waterproofing, and ensuring high-quality finishes in manufacturing components and parts.: The trend toward sustainability is driving the adoption of eco-friendly and recyclable seam tapes, especially in the textile and packaging industries, where there's a push for reducing waste.: The continuous innovation in adhesive technologies, including enhanced bonding and sealing properties, is propelling the demand for advanced seam tapes across various applications, from clothing to industrial uses.

Get the Complete Latest Report:

Key Takeaways From the Seam Tapes Market Report



The USA market is expected to account for a 17.9% share in 2025 due to strong demand from the apparel and sportswear industries.

The Indian seam tapes market is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive sector in Germany supports the strong growth of seam tapes, which are used for sealing, waterproofing, and enhancing durability in vehicle interiors.

The polyurethane segment is expected to capture a 31% market share in 2025. The healthcare segment is forecast to hold a 37% market share in 2025.



Regional Analysis of the Seam Tapes Market

The North American seam tapes market is experiencing steady growth, driven by a variety of factors, including the increasing demand for outdoor sportswear, protective clothing, and high-performance textiles.

Europe represents one of the most advanced markets for seam tapes, driven by a strong focus on sustainability, environmental regulations, and a high demand for high-quality, durable, and functional textiles. The European seam tapes market is thriving due to increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and technologically advanced solutions in textiles.

Germany stands out as a key player within Europe and the global market for seam tapes, benefiting from its highly advanced textile manufacturing sector and strong focus on innovation and environmental consciousness.





Competitive Landscape

The leading firms in the market are continually developing innovative solutions for a wide range of markets, including clothing and outdoor, automobile, and construction equipment. The industry leaders' characteristics, as well as their techniques, are described below.

Key Market Players



3M Company

Bemis Associates Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Himel Corp.

Sealon Co., Ltd.

Loxy AS

Gerlinger Industries GmbH

Adhesive Films, Inc.

DingZing Advanced Materials Inc. San Chemicals, Ltd.

Seam Tapes Market Segmentation

By Material:

By material, the market is segmented into polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

By Application:

By application, the market is segmented into waterproofing, woven fabrics, non-woven fabrics, and others.

By End Use:

By end use, the market is divided into apparel & footwear, healthcare, automotive, packaging, and others.

By Region:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.





German Translation

Der globale Markt für Nahtbänder verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, dessen Bewertung bis 2025 voraussichtlich 5,9 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage in allen Branchen wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Bewertungszeitraum mit einer CAGR von 5,4 % wachsen und bis 2035 schließlich beeindruckende 30,4 Mrd. USD erreichen wird.

Nahtbänder sind wichtige Komponenten in verschiedenen Anwendungen, darunter Abdichtungen, Schutzbekleidung, Outdoor-Ausrüstung und technische Textilien. Das Wachstum des Marktes wird auf Fortschritte in der Textiltechnologie, die gestiegene Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach langlebigen und leistungsstarken Produkten und die zunehmende Einführung von Nahtbändern in Branchen wie Sportbekleidung, Medizin und Automobil zurückgeführt.

Der globale Markt für Nahtbänder verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage in mehreren Branchen angetrieben wird, darunter Bekleidung, Sportbekleidung, medizinische Textilien und Schutzkleidung. Nahtbänder, eine unverzichtbare Lösung für die Imprägnierung und Verstärkung von Stoffnähten, sind zu einer entscheidenden Komponente geworden, um die Haltbarkeit und Leistung von genähten Produkten zu gewährleisten.

Der Markt für Nahtbänder hat eine erhebliche Expansion erlebt, vor allem aufgrund von Fortschritten in den Materialtechnologien und dem zunehmenden Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit. Mit dem steigenden Bedarf an wasserdichten und atmungsaktiven Stoffen für Outdoor- und Performance-Bekleidung nutzen die Hersteller die Nahtbandtechnologie, um die Funktionalität der Produkte zu verbessern.

"Der Markt für Nahtbänder entwickelt sich rasant, angetrieben durch die wachsende Nachfrage in den Bereichen Verpackung, Automobil und Bauwesen. Da sich die Industrie auf verbesserte Haltbarkeit und Feuchtigkeitsschutz konzentriert, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Hochleistungs-Nahtbändern erheblich steigen wird. Innovationen bei den Klebstofftechnologien werden die Marktexpansion weiter vorantreiben." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Erforschung der wichtigsten Wachstumskatalysatoren des Marktes für Nahtbänder

: Mit der steigenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach wasser- und wetterfesten Produkten werden Nahtbänder in Branchen wie Bekleidung, Automobil und Bauwesen häufig eingesetzt, um die Langlebigkeit und Haltbarkeit der Produkte zu gewährleisten.: Der Aufstieg von Outdoor- und Sportbekleidung, insbesondere bei Sportbekleidung und Regenbekleidung, hat die Nachfrage nach Nahtbändern, die zur Herstellung wasserdichter Nähte und zur Verbesserung der Bekleidungsleistung verwendet werden, erheblich gesteigert.: Die Automobil- und Luft- und Raumfahrtindustrie setzt zunehmend Nahtbänder zum Abdichten, Abdichten und Sicherstellen hochwertiger Oberflächen bei der Herstellung von Komponenten und Teilen ein.: Der Trend zur Nachhaltigkeit treibt die Einführung umweltfreundlicher und recycelbarer Nahtbänder voran, insbesondere in der Textil- und Verpackungsindustrie, wo die Abfallreduzierung vorangetrieben wird.: Die kontinuierliche Innovation bei den Klebetechnologien, einschließlich verbesserter Klebe- und Dichtungseigenschaften, treibt die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Nahtbändern für verschiedene Anwendungen voran, von der Bekleidung bis hin zu industriellen Anwendungen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht für Nahtbänder



Es wird erwartet, dass der US-Markt im Jahr 2025 aufgrund der starken Nachfrage aus der Bekleidungs- und Sportbekleidungsindustrie einen Anteil von 17,9 % ausmachen wird.

Der indische Markt für Nahtbänder wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 6,4 % wachsen.

Der Automobilsektor in Deutschland unterstützt das starke Wachstum von Nahtbändern, die zur Abdichtung, Abdichtung und Verbesserung der Haltbarkeit im Fahrzeuginnenraum eingesetzt werden.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Polyurethan-Segment im Jahr 2025 einen Marktanteil von 31 % erreichen wird. Es wird prognostiziert, dass das Segment Gesundheitswesen im Jahr 2025 einen Marktanteil von 37 % halten wird.



Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Nahtbänder

Der nordamerikanische Markt für Nahtbänder verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum, das auf eine Vielzahl von Faktoren zurückzuführen ist, darunter die steigende Nachfrage nach Outdoor-Sportbekleidung, Schutzbekleidung und Hochleistungstextilien.

Europa stellt einen der fortschrittlichsten Märkte für Nahtbänder dar, angetrieben von einem starken Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit, Umweltvorschriften und einer hohen Nachfrage nach hochwertigen, langlebigen und funktionalen Textilien. Der europäische Markt für Nahtbänder floriert aufgrund der zunehmenden Präferenz der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliche und technologisch fortschrittliche Lösungen für Textilien.

Deutschland sticht als wichtiger Akteur in Europa und auf dem globalen Markt für Nahtbänder hervor und profitiert von seinem hochmodernen Textilherstellungssektor und einem starken Fokus auf Innovation und Umweltbewusstsein.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die führenden Unternehmen auf dem Markt entwickeln kontinuierlich innovative Lösungen für eine Vielzahl von Märkten, darunter Bekleidung sowie Outdoor-, Automobil- und Baumaschinen. Im Folgenden werden die Eigenschaften der Branchenführer sowie ihre Techniken beschrieben.

Wichtige Marktteilnehmer



3M Unternehmen

Bemis Associates Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Himel Corp.

Sealon Co., Ltd.

Loxy AS

Gerlinger Industries GmbH

Klebefolien, Inc.

DingZing Advanced Materials Inc. San Chemicals, Ltd.

Marktsegmentierung für Nahtbänder

Nach Material:

Nach Material ist der Markt in Polyurethan, Polyvinylchlorid und thermoplastisches Polyurethan unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Nach Anwendung ist der Markt in Abdichtungen, Gewebe, Vliesstoffe und andere unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Nach Endverwendung ist der Markt in Bekleidung und Schuhe, Gesundheitswesen, Automobil, Verpackung und andere unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Basierend auf der Region ist der Markt in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Südasien, Ostasien, Naher Osten und Afrika sowie Ozeanien unterteilt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging . Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The rubber tapes market is estimated to be worth around USD 955.4 million in the current year 2023. With sales of rubber tapes thriving at a 4.5% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to reach USD 1,483.7 million by 2033.

The growth of packaging tapes is driven by increasing demand for efficient, secure, and sustainable packaging solutions across industries like e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics, fueling innovation and market expansion.

The tapes market size is projected to be valued at USD 78.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 126.6 billion by 2033. The sales of tapes are expected to record an average CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for gaffer's tape is driven by its versatility in various industries, including film production, live events, and construction, where its strong adhesion and clean removal are highly valued.

The sealing and strapping packaging tape market is expected to be valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2024. The demand for sealing and strapping packaging tape is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The USA tapes market size is estimated to be worth USD 21,193.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 32,799.0 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Adhesive transfer tapes are thin adhesive films without a backing liner, used for bonding, sealing, and attaching materials. These tapes offer high bonding strength and are ideal for applications requiring precision, such as in electronics, automotive, and packaging industries..

The duct tape market is poised for an evolutionary journey, extending its influence well into 2034 and beyond. The adoption of duct tape is estimated to stand at USD 4.9 billion in 2024. The market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of USD 8.0 billion by 2034.

The demand for automotive tape is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing need for durable, high-performance materials in vehicle manufacturing, enhancing safety, efficiency, and design flexibility in modern automobiles.

The global sales of nursery grafting tape are estimated to be worth USD 181.3 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 254.6 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube