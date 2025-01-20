Gig Software Plc (Gig Or The Company): Update On Partnership With Primero

GiG's SweepX solution goes live in the U.S. for the first time with leading sweepstakes operator

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming company, is pleased to announce that its social sweepstakes casino platform, SweepX, has now been successfully launched in the U.S. as part of the Company's long-term partnership with Primero Games LLC ("Primero"), a major American land-based sweepstakes operator.

The launch of GiG's SweepX solution in the U.S. represents a significant achievement for the Company and aligns with its strategy to partner with major operators in regulated markets.

As announced on 30 May 2024, GiG has provided Primero with the digital infrastructure to enable its entry into the online sweepstakes casino market for the first time. Through SweepX, GiG will provide Primero with access to a comprehensive product and services ecosystem comprising its premium iGaming platform technology alongside a dual-wallet system, prize-redemption management, a bespoke sweepstake back-office, AI-assisted gamification layer, and one of the most extensive sweepstakes casino content libraries available.

The sweepstakes gaming sector saw tremendous growth in 2024 and continues to rise, with the market valued at $5.6 billion. Projections estimate the sector will grow at a +43% CAGR, reaching $11.4 billion by 2025, according to E&K data.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, said:

"The launch of SweepX with Primero, a prominent land-based sweepstakes operator in the U.S., marks an important strategic step forward for GiG. Through Primero, we have the opportunity to leverage our technology with an established partner, which we believe may enhance our standing in the growing U.S. market. The overwhelmingly positive reaction to SweepX has strengthened our belief in its potential to revolutionise the social sweepstakes casino market, further fuelling our ambitious strategic plans for growth."

Barry Rutherford, Chief Executive Officer at Primero, added:

"We're delighted to launch our online sweepstakes offering in the US, powered by our trusted partner GiG's premium SweepX technology. This well-timed launch leaves us nicely placed to capture a greater share of the rapidly expanding online U.S. sweepstakes market as we aim to grow and diversify our online gambling offering in the geography."

