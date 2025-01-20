Qatar Concludes Participation In 44Th Arab States Broadcasting Union General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The 44th session of the General Assembly of Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) concluded recently in Tunisian city of Hammamet.

A delegation from Qatar Corporation, headed by Media Advisor H E Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, and including Ali Saleh Al Sada, Director of Qatar TV, participated in the conference.

The ASBU kicked off on Wednesday with the participation of representatives of the member states of the Arab League, and regional and international professional organizations and unions.

The Arab League said in a statement that the session saw the approval of the 2024 annual report, the report and recommendations of the Executive Council and the 4th session of Arab Media Conference.

The 2025 ASBU General Assembly featured panels on several topics, including the role of the media in confronting fake news and misinformation, radio and television in the digital age, and multi-platform broadcasting.

In his speech, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, highlighted the vital and effective role of the Arab States Broadcasting Union in enhancing and enriching joint Arab media work, especially within the framework of the orientations of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

Khattabi highlighted the Arab League's keenness to boost cooperation with the Arab States Broadcasting Union, to serve Arab issues, most notably the Palestinian issue, praising the Union's distinguished coverage of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.