Newsletter Articles

Date
1/20/2025 1:54:58 AM
Al-Atta Meets Blue Nile Governor, Warns Supporters of Rebel Militias
Government Spokesman: US decision against Al-Burhan is miserable attempt to undermine the will of entire people.
Qatari Prime Minister: Qatari-Sudanese relation is solid and distinguished.
Armed Forces' Commander-in-Chief inspects front lines in Gezira State.
15 combat vehicles and a tractor carrying military and logistical support for the militia destroyed in El-Fashir.
Sudan rejects US Treasury Department sanctions on President Al-Burhan.
Investigation Committee into the Events of Al-Gezira State's Kambo Taiba Takes Oath Before TSC Vice-President.
Foreign Ministry: Attacking Al-Shawak Power Station is a new crime against state institutions.
In an emergency sitting, Cabinet discusses developments in internal and external events.
