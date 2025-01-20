Newsletter Articles

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) Al-Atta Meets Blue Nile Governor, Warns Supporters of Rebel Militias

Government Spokesman: US decision against Al-Burhan is miserable attempt to undermine the will of entire people.

Qatari Prime Minister: Qatari-Sudanese relation is solid and distinguished.

Armed Forces' Commander-in-Chief inspects front lines in Gezira State.

15 combat and a tractor carrying military and logistical support for the destroyed in El-Fashir.

Sudan rejects US Treasury Department sanctions on President Al-Burhan.

Investigation Committee into the Events of Al-Gezira State's Kambo Taiba Takes Oath Before TSC Vice-President.

Foreign Ministry: Attacking Al-Shawak Power Station is a new crime against state institutions.

In an emergency sitting, Cabinet discusses developments in internal and external events.