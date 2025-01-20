عربي


Amarc Resources Ltd.


1/20/2025 1:52:13 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Amarc Resources Ltd. : Announced discovery of the new, high grade, gold-rich porphyry copper-gold-silver ("Cu-Au-Ag") AuRORA deposit at its 100% owned JOY Copper-Gold District, in the prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia. The AuRORA Deposit Discovery is located within an area of the 495 km 2 JOY District that had not previously been drill tested. Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. is fully funding work programs at JOY to earn an interest in the project, and Amarc is the operator of all programs. Amarc Resources Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.27 at $0.53.

