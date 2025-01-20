Federal Government Dismisses All Charges Against Spinefrontier Inc., Marking Progress In Former CEO Dr. Kingsley R. Chin's Legal Journey.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The case,

United States v. Kingsley R. Chin, Aditya Humad, and SpineFrontier, Inc., No. 1:21-cr-10256-IT, was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The government's motion to dismiss, filed on January 17, 2025 in the court docket (

View here

) stated:

"Pursuant to Fed. R. Crim. P. 48(a), the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts hereby moves to dismiss: (i) Counts 6 and 7 of the Indictment in this case, charging the defendants with violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b)(2), against defendants Kingsley R. Chin and Aditya Humad; and (ii) Counts 1 through 7 (all counts) of the Indictment in this case against defendant SpineFrontier, Inc. ..."

This motion reflects continued progress in narrowing the scope of the legal proceedings. With the civil case settled, the dismissal of money laundering charges, and now the full dismissal of SpineFrontier and two additional counts against individual defendants, the case has been significantly reduced. "

We acknowledge this decision as an important step forward and remain committed to addressing the remaining matters constructively

," said Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, former CEO of SpineFrontier.

SpineFrontier's History and Legacy

SpineFrontier was founded in 2006 by Dr. Chin alongside a strategic advisory board (SAB) of spine surgeons, each of whom invested a minimum of $500,000, collectively contributing millions to establish the company. The SAB members played a critical role in shaping the company's vision and developing its innovative technologies. The company's focus on pioneering Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) technologies has been instrumental in improving patient outcomes and simplifying procedures for outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers. SpineFrontier's devices were developed with direct input from leading spine surgeons and supported by robust, peer-reviewed research.

Lessons Learned: Guidance for Physicians and Investors

The resolution of this case highlights the importance of proactive compliance and regulatory awareness. "We've seen how essential it is for physicians and companies to understand the legal and compliance landscape," said Dr. Chin.

In response to the lessons learned from these challenges, Dr. Chin and his new firm, KIC Ventures, have implemented rigorous compliance measures to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. By prioritizing compliance and transparency, KIC Ventures aims to ensure a higher standard of regulatory adherence in the development and commercialization of innovative spine surgery technologies. These measures provide reassurance to stakeholders and investors, demonstrating the firm's commitment to integrity.

We encourage readers to review Dr. Chin's bio at



and follow him on LinkedIn (



) to learn more about his work.

Quote: "The dismissal of these charges, including the money laundering allegations, removes a major obstacle and allows SpineFrontier to move forward with renewed focus. We are grateful for the support of our stakeholders throughout this process and are excited to continue our work in the medical technology field."

About SpineFrontier Inc.

Founded in 2006, SpineFrontier was built on a foundation of collaboration and innovation. Along with its strategic advisory board of spine surgeons, the company developed a portfolio of Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and simplify procedures for outpatient spine surgery.

SOURCE SpineFrontier