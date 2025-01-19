55Places.Com Reveals The Best States To Retire In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement is a milestone that opens the door to new possibilities, and choosing the right place to settle is a key factor in creating a fulfilling post-career lifestyle. In its latest report, 55places.com has unveiled the Top 5 States to Retire in 2025 , based on affordability, tax advantages, quality of life, and opportunities for relaxation and adventure.

“Every retiree has unique priorities, but some states stand out for the benefits they offer,” said Khadeejah Johnson, Associate Vice President of Brokerage & Partnerships at“From tax savings to active outdoor lifestyles, our list highlights the best options for those looking to make the most of their retirement.”

The Top 5 States to Retire in 2025 are:

Delaware: Known for its tax-friendly policies, Delaware tops the list. With no state or local sales tax and low income taxes, retirees can stretch their savings further while enjoying the state's charming coastal towns and rich history.Colorado: A haven for outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado offers breathtaking Rocky Mountain views and abundant activities like hiking, skiing, and biking, perfect for retirees seeking an active lifestyle.Florida: A perennial favorite, Florida combines no state income tax with warm weather, stunning beaches, and vibrant 55+ communities, making it an affordable and social destination.North Carolina: Featuring a temperate climate and diverse landscapes, North Carolina offers a blend of outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and affordability.Virginia: With no tax on Social Security income and access to top-tier health care, Virginia is an ideal choice for retirees prioritizing stability and medical resources.

Honorable Mentions: The report also highlights Idaho, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania as states that cater to specific retiree preferences, from outdoor activities to excellent health care and low crime rates.

“Ultimately, the right choice depends on personal priorities,” said Chad Walker, Chief Revenue Officer at“Our goal is to help retirees explore options that align with their financial goals and lifestyle aspirations.”

About is a premier resource for active adult communities, offering comprehensive information, reviews, and tools to help individuals find their ideal 55+ living options.

For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Khadeejah Johnson

Associate Vice President of Brokerage &

