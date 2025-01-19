Yogi Adityanath To Hold 14 Rallies For BJP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Nearly few days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath will hold 14 election rallies and public programmes in the national capital, starting from January 23, while campaigning for the party, sources said.

As per a top source in Delhi BJP, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath will play a crucial role in campaigning in Delhi for BJP. His presence as UP CM in Delhi will impact voters who belong to Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath will do 14 rallies and public programmes starting from January 23."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with Bharatiya Janata Party booth-level workers in the national capital through the Namo application as part of the party's campaigning in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

The event will kick off with the slogan "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" (My Booth is the Strongest).

With voting in Delhi scheduled for February 5, Prime Minister Modi will address the Mera Booth Sabse Majboot program ahead of the elections.

On January 22 at 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will share key strategies for success with the party's booth workers in this campaign.

He will directly communicate with booth workers, motivating them to ensure a victory for the party in Delhi.

Ahead of the polls, political parties have intensified their campaigns.

BJP has also ramped up its efforts to form the government, with leaders now actively participating in the campaigning.

Earlier on Friday, BJP launched the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi Assembly elections with a key focus on improving healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and ensuring better access to essential services. The party pledged to roll out new schemes and enhance existing ones to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for the people of Delhi.

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto on Friday. Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday criticised Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the former Delhi Chief Minister made hypocritical statements before his party came to power and that his deceptiveness now stands exposed.

The Minister said that earlier Kejriwal claimed that he would not live in a government house while being Chief Minister and would not take any security, yet he said the former CM has both of these things.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will not live in a government house, will not take any security. Now he has built a good house and he has good security, Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed and that is why he is lying a lot," he told reporters.

"After the formation of the double-engine government, Delhi will develop a lot. BJP government will be formed in Delhi," he added.

BJP candidate from Karol Bagh Assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam also alleged that the national capital had dirty drinking water.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.