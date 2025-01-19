Betmgm Secures Exclusive Online Casino Content Rights To Family Feud And The Price Is Right With Fremantle Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collaboration will bring bespoke content and never-before-seen show integrations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced today a new and exclusive casino rights partnership with Fremantle, a world leader in creating, producing and distributing entertainment content for over 100 years. The multi-year agreement secures the intellectual property rights for iconic game shows "The Price is Right" and "Family Feud" for slots, table games and non-traditional casino games. The partnership establishes the foundation for BetMGM to create customized online casino content around both game show brands.

"This partnership unlocks various ways for BetMGM and Fremantle to collaborate and expand our brand," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "'Family Feud' and 'The Price is Right' are two of the most popular game shows in North America, and we look forward to bringing their fun and excitement to our online casino in various exciting ways."

During select weeks throughout the upcoming seasons, BetMGM will be featured as a sponsor with exclusive, never-before-seen partnership integrations for "Family Feud" and "The Price is Right." Throughout 2025 BetMGM and Fremantle will reveal additional details on these planned partnership activations.

Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle North America, said, "Our exclusive deal with BetMGM and our premier game show IP represents a significant milestone for us both. This innovative collaboration paves the way for in-game branding across diverse online casino categories, while also providing opportunities for integrated TV sponsorships. It's all about enhancing how fans of "The Price Is Right" and "Family Feud" connect with the shows in fresh, immersive ways."

The company's award-winning online casino is home to over 3,500 titles across North American markets and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks. BetMGM's jackpot network currently consists of more than 20 game titles including popular games such as MGM Grand Millions, Bison Fury, and Loot'En Khamun and the Dead Sea Scrolls.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The partnership between BetMGM and Fremantle was brokered by Erica Gadecki and her team at Fremantle and Simon Murphy at PrimeTime Play.

