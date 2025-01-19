Palestinian Prisoner Dies Behind Iron Bars -- Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian imprisoned by the Israeli died behind the iron bars, said the Palestinian Public Authority for Civil Affairs in a statement on Sunday.

Mohammad Jabr, 22, who hailed from Aldhaisha camp in Bait Laham (Bethlehem) passed away on Saturday, it said, indicating that he had been critically before he was nabbed a year and a half ago.

The statement said with Jabr's death, the number of the martyrs among the Palestinian prisoners nabbed during the war of genocide on Gaza rose to 56. (end)

nq







MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109106504