Egypt Sends 300 Trucks Of Aid To Gaza Through Karam Abu Salem Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- A total of 300 trucks carrying various humanitarian aid and have been dispatched and were heading to Karam Abu Salem border crossing, located in the southeastern part of Gaza, as part of the first batch of assistance being provided to the Palestinian people.

The Egyptian Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported - citing a source from North Sinai - that the trucks departed from the Rafah to the Karam Abu Salem crossing in preparation for entry into the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, visited North Sinai on Saturday, accompanied by Minister of Social Solidarity, Dr. Maya Morsi, to ensure the readiness of hospitals and medical facilities in the city of Arish and surrounding areas.

They also reviewed the preparedness of the Egyptian Red Crescent and its logistical warehouses to provide comprehensive support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza came into effect on Sunday, marking an end to the humanitarian crisis that has affected Gaza's residents for over a year due to the Israeli occupation's military operations in the region. (end)

asm







