Canada arranges reprisal against Trump’s tariffs

(MENAFN) Canada is preparing to retaliate with tariffs on US goods if President-elect Donald enforces his proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Officials revealed that the Canadian has drafted a list targeting about $105 billion worth of US products, which could include orange juice, steel, and other items. The retaliatory measures are designed to minimize damage to Canada while causing economic discomfort to the US.



The plan is being developed by Canada's provincial and territorial leaders, who met in Ottawa to strategize a unified response. Although there was general consensus on the need for a strong countermeasure, some leaders, such as Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith, opposed targeting energy exports to the US due to potential economic fallout. However, most leaders agreed on a joint statement to ensure a robust response.



In addition to these measures, Canada is engaging diplomatically with the US to prevent the implementation of the tariffs and is investing $900 million in border security to address Trump’s concerns about illegal migration and drug trafficking.

