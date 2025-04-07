Darpan Irani Wins 18Th National Chess Championship For Visually Challenged

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 7 (IANS) The 18th National Chess Championship for the visually challenged saw an exhilarating finale with Gujarat's Darpan Irani crowned the National Champion, edging past multiple-time winner Kisan Gangolli on tie-breaks after both players finished with 7.5 points.

The top five winners of the championship were: Darpan Irani (Champion), Kisan Gangolli (Runner-Up), Aryan B Joshi (Third), Soundarya Pradhan (Fourth) and Milind Samant (Fifth) while players placed sixth to tenth also received recognition and rewards for their outstanding performance.

The competition, organised by the All-India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) in collaboration with the Odisha Chess Association for the Visually Challenged (OCAVC), featured 54 skilled players (52 men and 2 women) from 15 states and union territories, including top-ranked names like Aryan B Joshi, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Milind Samant and more.

During the tournament, a grand felicitation ceremony was held at SAI International Residential School, where spiritual thinker, scholar and humanitarian Chandra Bhanu Satpathy inspired and honoured the champions.

Among them were accomplished players like Soundarya Pradhan, Kisan Gangolli, Aryan B Joshi and Darpan Irani, all of whom have represented India and won accolades at prestigious international tournaments including the World Team Championship 2022 and the Asian Para Games.

"It is a real inspiration to see the unshakeable will and intellectual acumen of these talented players. Chess is a game, but it is also a showcase of strategy, patience, and perseverance - attributes these champions have upheld in the face of adversity. This championship is a strong reminder that the greatest strength is in the mind and spirit," said Satpathy.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Deepankar Mohapatra (IAS), Director, Department of Sports & Youth Services, M Manjunath serving as Chief Arbiter, supported by K R Pradhan and Pinky Mohapatra and Amitabh Agnihotri, principal, SAI Residential School.