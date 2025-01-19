Bp Resumes Production At Shah Deniz Alpha Field
1/19/2025 7:07:15 AM
Production at the Shah Deniz Alfa field, which had been
suspended due to technical problems, was resumed on the evening of
January 18.
Azernews reports, citing bp, the operator of
the Shah Deniz field that the technical problem that arose in the
underwater pipeline connecting the condensate export platform with
the Sangachal terminal has been completely resolved.
James Dunbar, bp's regional production manager for the Shah
Deniz field, told local media that production and export operations
from the Shah Deniz Alfa platform are currently being gradually
ramped up and will take a few more days to reach full capacity.
"We continue to work closely with SOCAR and other partners,
coordinating our plans and activities with them," J. Dunbar
said.
It should be noted that the production shutdown affected gas
supplies to Bulgaria and Serbia.
