Visit By Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan To Langkawi, Malaysia For The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat, 18 To 19 January 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is attending the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat from 18 to 19 January 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, at the invitation of Malaysian of Foreign Affairs Dato' Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat is the first high-level meeting hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, under the theme“Inclusivity and Sustainability”. The Foreign Ministers will discuss ASEAN's priorities for the year, take stock of cooperation with external partners, and exchange views on regional and international issues. Singapore will work with ASEAN Chair Malaysia and our other ASEAN colleagues to help deliver on Malaysia's substantive agenda this year.

Minister Balakrishnan is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 JANUARY 2025

