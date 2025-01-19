Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be relatively cold daytime with some clouds, cold to very cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 8 -18 KT, gusting to 26 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times, while offshore will be 2 - 5 ft, rising to 7 ft at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

MENAFN19012025000067011011ID1109105421