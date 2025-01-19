New Site Plans, Networking Initiatives, and Services Office Launched at Al Quoz Creative Zone

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – 18 January, 2025: wasl Asset Management Group, a member of Al Quoz Creative Zone Committee, along with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, organised an open day at the wasl Experience Center. The event brought together 80 representatives from companies and entities operating in the zone, to share updates on its ongoing development and unveil new plans to unlock further economic opportunities. These efforts seek to strengthen the zone’s position as a global destination for creatives.



The session provided a comprehensive overview of the zone’s masterplan, showcasing the transformation of industrial land into spaces designed for cultural, creative and entertainment industries as well as commercial and residential uses. This redevelopment is set to support diverse businesses while generating significant benefits. A key highlight was launching a dedicated customer service centre for Al Quoz Creative Zone at the wasl Experience Centre. This integrated centre will offer all services, licences, and permits related to creative businesses to facilitate the needs of creatives and open new avenues for investment in the creative economy.



The event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, allowing creative community members, landowners, and tenants to share ideas and questions with representatives from partnering government entities. The event also included the provision of the new plans with multi-purpose spaces to meet the needs of creative professionals, nurture innovation, and drive economic growth.





