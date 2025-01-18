Turkish Authorities Intercept 32 Irregular Migrants

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Turkish gendarmerie said Saturday they arrested 32 migrants from Afghanistan, including nine children, while attempting to cross the Aegean Sea into Europe illegally. The boat carrying the illegal migrants was intercepted off the northwestern province of Canakkale, Ihlas News Agency reported, citing security sources. (end) ta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.