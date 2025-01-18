Kyrgyzstan To Adopt National Development Program Until 2030 This Year
Date
1/18/2025 6:10:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kyrgyzstan will adopt a National Development Program for the
period up to 2030 this year, Azernews reports,
citing the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek
Kasymaliev, as he said at a cabinet meeting following the results
of 2024.
He noted that the national program will define the development
plan for the next six years.
Among the main goals, the head of government highlighted
improving the efficiency of public administration, enhancing the
welfare of the people, developing human potential, strengthening
strategic sectors of the economy, and implementing national
projects.
"With the adoption of the 2030 agenda, we are entering the
second stage of development. Time, order, and decisions will be the
foundation of our work," he stated.
It is important to note that Kyrgyzstan began developing its
National Development Program last year, setting ambitious goals to
strengthen its economy, improve social services, and drive
sustainable growth. The program is expected to focus on creating a
more diversified economy, expanding infrastructure, and investing
in education and healthcare, which will ultimately enhance the
quality of life for citizens. The government is working closely
with international organizations to ensure that the program aligns
with global sustainable development goals.
MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109103752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.