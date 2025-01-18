Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms' One-On-One Meeting Kicks Off
In a significant diplomatic event, the Foreign Minister of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, recently welcomed his Turkish
counterpart, Hakan Fidan. This meeting underscored the enduring
alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, highlighting their
cooperation on multiple fronts.
According to Azernews , the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs reported that after the initial welcome, Bayramov and Fidan
engaged in a one-on-one discussion. This was followed by a broader
meeting, further delving into key topics of mutual interest.
During these discussions, both ministers addressed a wide range
of cooperation issues stemming from the Azerbaijan-Turkiye
alliance. They explored areas such as security, economy, trade,
transportation, communication, and humanitarian efforts.
Regional and international security issues, notably the
situation in the Middle East, were a significant part of the
dialogue. Additionally, they focused on the current state of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia
post-conflict, the ongoing peace agenda, and the remaining
challenges in the peace process.
