Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Abdullah Rakan Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Saturday mourned the passing away of Abdullah Rakan Naif Jaber Al-Ahmad at the age of 14. The funeral service is to take place in the afternoon after Asr prayers today (Saturday. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.