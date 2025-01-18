United Nations Expert On Freedom Of Expression To Visit Zambia

(MENAFN- APO Group)

he UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, will conduct a country visit to Zambia from 20 to 31 January 2025.

The Special Rapporteur will assess a range of issues related to the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including the and policy framework and the safety of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors in the country.

During her visit, Ms. Khan will meet with various actors, including officials from the Government, the National Assembly, the judiciary, independent institutions, the international community, the media, human rights defenders, academia and civil society actors. She will travel to Lusaka, Livingstone and Kitwe.

The expert will hold a press conference on Friday 31 January at 12:00 noon local time at the UN House. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present her report on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025.

