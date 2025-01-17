President Biden Declares The Equal Rights Amendment Is The 'Law Of The Land'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Archives Building, January 15, 2025, Photo credit - Equality Now, Bell Visuals

By S. Mona Sinha, Global Executive Director, Equality Now

- S. Mona Sinha, Global Executive Director, Equality NowNY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equality Now applauds President Biden's reaffirmation today of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) as a vital addition to the United States Constitution. As a global organization dedicated to achieving legal equality for all women and girls, we believe this is a crucial step toward ensuring justice and fairness for all.President Biden's White House statement reads,“It is long past time to recognize the will of the American people. In keeping with my oath and duty to the Constitution and country, I affirm what I believe and what three-fourths of the states have ratified: the 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex.”The U.S. has fallen short in meeting its international legal obligations to ensure constitutional equality for all its citizens. Over 85% of United Nations Member States worldwide have already enshrined gender equality in their constitutions, providing a powerful framework for addressing discrimination, dismantling systemic barriers, and creating more equitable societies. The U.S. cannot afford to lag behind.Today marks a historic milestone and is a powerful message that the human rights of every person in the United States are of equal importance. We commend this pivotal achievement, which affirms the country's commitment to its obligations under international law. This action lays a robust foundation for addressing efforts to close the gender pay gap, eradicate gender-based violence, and eliminate discrimination in healthcare, education, and employment.At Equality Now, we are inspired by the voices of those who have fought tirelessly for the ERA-from the suffragists of the 1920s to the advocates of today. Their perseverance reminds us that progress is possible when we work together. It is now up to our leaders to honor their legacy and ensure that future generations inherit a nation where equality is guaranteed, not debated.Equality Now will continue to work with lawmakers, legal professionals, and advocates to bring the ERA to life and ensure it is a catalyst for meaningful and lasting change.Together, as we stand on the cusp of new leadership, let us work toward a United States that is a true symbol of equality, justice, and human dignity. The ERA is not just a victory for women-it is a victory for all.Thank you, Mr President, for making the rights of all women and girls your legacy.***********************************************About: Equality Now is an international human rights organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of all women and girls worldwide. We combine grassroots activism with legal advocacy at the international, regional, and national levels to achieve systemic change and collaborate with local partners to ensure governments enact and enforce laws and policies that uphold women's and girls' rights.

