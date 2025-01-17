Business Integrity Services Achieves ISO Certification For Quality And Information Security Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TAMPA,
Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integrity Services (BIS), a trusted leader in operational and business process solutions, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications. These globally recognized standards reflect BIS's dedication to delivering exceptional quality management and ensuring the highest levels of information security for its clients.
ISO
9001:2015
focuses
on
quality
management
systems,
emphasizing
a
client- centered approach, consistent service delivery, and continuous improvement. ISO 27001:2022 highlights BIS's commitment to implementing a robust framework for managing and protecting sensitive information. Together, these certifications
underscore BIS's mission to drive operational excellence and instill confidence among
its clients.
"Achieving ISO certification is a testament to our relentless commitment to quality, security, and operational excellence. At BIS, we continuously strive to exceed global standards, ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service and trust," said Phil Burk, Chief Operating Officer, Business Integrity Services.
This
milestone
reinforces
BIS's position
as
a
trusted
partner in
the
industry
and
aligns with
the
company's
mission to
drive
operational
excellence
for
its
clients
worldwide.
About Business
Integrity
Services
(BIS):
Business Integrity Services specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Scheduling, Medical Records Management, Medical Coding, Credentialing, Business Analytics, IT Support, and many other supporting
services. With
a
focus
on
quality and
innovation,
BIS
empowers
businesses to achieve their goals efficiently and securely.
For
more
information,
visit
or
contact
our corporate
office
at
1
(800)
592-6079.
Contact
Information:
[email protected]
+1 800-592-6079
5501 West Gray Street Tampa, FL 33609
SOURCE Business Integrity Services
