Business Integrity Services Achieves ISO Certification For Quality And Information Security Excellence

TAMPA,

Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Integrity Services (BIS), a trusted leader in operational and business process solutions, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications. These globally recognized standards reflect BIS's dedication to delivering exceptional quality management and ensuring the highest levels of information security for its clients.

ISO

9001:2015

focuses

on

quality

management

systems,

emphasizing

a

client- centered approach, consistent service delivery, and continuous improvement. ISO 27001:2022 highlights BIS's commitment to implementing a robust framework for managing and protecting sensitive information. Together, these certifications

underscore BIS's mission to drive operational excellence and instill confidence among

its clients.

"Achieving ISO certification is a testament to our relentless commitment to quality, security, and operational excellence. At BIS, we continuously strive to exceed global standards, ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service and trust," said Phil Burk, Chief Operating Officer, Business Integrity Services.

This

milestone

reinforces

BIS's position

as

a

trusted

partner in

the

industry

and

aligns with

the

company's

mission to

drive

operational

excellence

for

its

clients

worldwide.

About Business

Integrity

Services

(BIS):

Business Integrity Services specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Scheduling, Medical Records Management, Medical Coding, Credentialing, Business Analytics, IT Support, and many other supporting

services. With

a

focus

on

quality and

innovation,

BIS

empowers

businesses to achieve their goals efficiently and securely.

For

more

information,

visit



or

contact

our corporate

office

at

1

(800)

592-6079.

Contact

Information:

[email protected]

+1 800-592-6079



5501 West Gray Street Tampa, FL 33609

