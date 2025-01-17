Inventhelp Inventor Develops Small Appliance For Cooking Corn Dogs (TRO-1229)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new kitchen appliance that would provide a fun and easy way to cook corn dogs," said an inventor, from St. Bernard

DeLacolle, QC, Canada, "so I invented FRANKS POGO TOASTER. My design enables you to enjoy delicious corn dogs in minutes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cook corn dogs. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and mess associated with deep frying corn dogs in oil/grease or placing them in the oven for baking. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

