Keybank Names Natasha Martin Corporate Responsibility Officer For Its Dayton, Cincinnati And Central Ohio Markets

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today, KeyBank announced Natasha Martin has been named Corporate Responsibility Officer for its Dayton, Cincinnati and Central Ohio markets. In this position, she is part of the enterprise-wide corporate responsibility team that oversees the philanthropic budget and strategies to meet community needs, as well as create and maintain relationships with community-based, charitable and non-profit organizations. In addition, she will oversee KeyBank's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance goals.

Martin, hired at Key in 2020, has more than three decades of banking experience. Most recently, she served as the Community Center Branch Manager at the North Main branch in Dayton, focusing on directing daily branch operations, developing strategies to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, managing financial performance and establishing strong internal and external relationships.

Prior to joining KeyBank, Martin spent time as a home lending processor where she reviewed loan applications and credit documentation, analyzed customer financial history for eligibility and assessed borrower metrics to determine loan decisions.

“We are delighted to welcome Natasha to our team and know she will be a vital asset, given her extensive experience with our clients in the branches,” said Stacy Thompson, SVP, Sr. Mgr. Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement.“We are impressed with Natasha's passion and dedication to community service and look forward to her support of KeyBank's robust community outreach efforts.”

A native of Dayton, Martin is active in the community, serving as a board member of Wesley Community Center, the Greater Dayton Realtist and providing financial education services to many community-based COIs.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit KeyBank is Member FDIC.

###