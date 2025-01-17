Osaka World Announces Next Tennis Partnership With Star Elise Mertens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elise Mertens wearing Osaka World at the Australian Open 2025

Leading Belgian sports and lifestyle apparel brand Osaka World announces a multi-year apparel partnership with World No. 34 star Elise Mertens.

- Elise MertensBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elise Mertens - World No. 34 in singles and World No. 7 in doubles joins Osaka World as its biggest global tennis ambassadorOsaka World is Belgium's leading sports and lifestyle apparel brand, founded in 2011 with the commitment to fuse hockey heritage with lifestyleThe partnership marks a significant push by Osaka World into the tennis landscape, building on its success in Hockey, Padel and SquashElise Mertens will debut Osaka World on-court at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she is the defending Doubles Champion.Leading Belgian sports and lifestyle apparel brand Osaka World today announces a multi-year apparel partnership with Belgium tennis star Elise Mertens. Elise is Belgium's number 1 ranked tennis star, with a World Ranking of No. 34 for Singles and No. 7 for Doubles.The three-year partnership is a significant milestone for Osaka World and tennis. The brand has already achieved significant success in hockey, padel, and squash, including a partnership with the Belgian national hockey team, gold medalists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the creation of a personalized collection for the USA women's national hockey teamElise joins fellow tennis player Greetje Minnen (current World No. 91) in representing Osaka World.Elise Mertens says:“I am thrilled to join Osaka World as their brand ambassador and to be part of their exciting entry into the world of tennis. Osaka World is an innovative, modern, and colorful brand, and I absolutely love wearing their clothing. Their passion for tennis and dedication to creating premium, thoughtfully designed apparel for the tennis community truly stand out. I am excited to represent Osaka World on the court and to be the face of their brand in the sport I love”.Anthony Boschman, Osaka World, says:“Elise is an inspiration to aspiring and dedicated tennis players in Belgium and around the globe. We are excited to collaborate with her to bring the best in lifestyle and sports apparel to the tennis community. Together with Elise, Osaka World aims to inspire tennis fans and young talents to strive for excellence both on and off the court. We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to working together over the next three years.”Osaka World will design a brand-new tennis line, featuring the very best in innovative and modern design, for all grand-slams, starting with the French Open in May – June 2025.The clothing lines will be available to purchase in store and atAbout Osaka World: Founded in 2011 in Belgium with the commitment to fuse hockey heritage with lifestyle. Named after one of the biggest cities in Japan because of their great admiration for the Japanese culture and its design ethos - very minimal, clean and functional. Now making their mark in the tennis world after successfully supplying clothing for Hockey, Padel and Squash.About Elise Mertens: Elise Mertens, Belgium's No. 1 tennis player, is currently ranked World No. 34 in singles and No. 7 in doubles. A former World No. 1 in doubles (May 2021), she is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion (US Open 2019, Wimbledon 2021, Australian Open 2021, 2024). Elise, with a career-high singles ranking of World No. 12 (2018), has won 21 doubles titles, 8 singles titles, and competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Represented by Pine Agency: .Note for Editors: Osaka World has no affiliation with professional tennis player Naomi Osaka.

