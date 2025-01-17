ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES RECORD FY2024 AND Q4 2024 TIN PRODUCTION FY2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE EXPLORATION SUCCESS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)(“Alphamin” or the“Company”) is pleased to provide the following update for the year and quarter ended 31 December 2024:

FY2024 tin production of 17,324 tonnes, up 38% from the prior year

Q4 tin production of 5,237 tonnes (Q3: 4,917 tonnes)

FY2024 EBITDA 2,3 guidance of US$274m, an estimated increase of 102% from actual FY2023

Positive exploration results at Mpama North and South FY2025 contained tin production guidance of approximately 20,000 tonnes Operational and Financial Summary for the Year and Quarter ended December 2024 1

Description Units Year ended December 2024 Year ended December 2023 Change Quarter ended December 2024 Quarter ended September 2024 Change Ore Processed Tonnes 738 067 400 691 84% 232 860 229 107 2% Tin Grade Processed % Sn 3,1 4,2 -25% 3,0 2,9 3% Overall Plant Recovery % 74,7 75,5 -1% 75,1 73,5 2% Contained Tin Produced Tonnes 17 324 12 568 38% 5 237 4 917 7% Contained Tin Sold Tonnes 17 865 11 385 57% 4 942 5 552 -11% EBITDA2,3 (FY2024 and Q4 2024 guidance) US$'000 274 100 135 537 102% 76 200 91 567 -17% AISC2, 3 (FY2024 and Q4 2024 guidance) US$/t sold 15 323 14 205 8% 15 106 15 728 -4% Dividends paid (cents per share) C$ cps 9 6 50% 6 0 n/a Average Tin Price Achieved US$/t 30 345 26 009 17% 30 371 31 757 -4%

1Information is disclosed on a 100% basis. Alphamin indirectly owns 84.14% of its operating subsidiary to which the information relates. 2FY2024 and Q4 2024 EBITDA and AISC represent management's guidance.3This is not a standardized financial measure and may not be comparable to similar financial measures of other“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below for the composition and calculation of this financial measure.

Operational and Financial Performance

Contained tin production of 5,237 tonnes for the quarter ended December 2024 was 7% above the prior period. The volumes and tin grade of ore processed were slightly above that of the previous quarter and in line with the annualised target of 900,000 tonnes at a grade of 3%. The processing facilities performed exceptionally well – overall plant recoveries averaged 75% during the quarter, above the target of 73%. For the year ended 31 December 2024, the Company produced 17,324 tonnes of contained tin, 38% above that of the previous year and within the guidance range of 17,000 to 18,000 tonnes. This increase is a result of production from the Mpama South expansion which was completed during Q2 2024.

Tin sales volumes for the quarter decreased by 11% to 4,942 tonnes – the previous quarter's sales of 5,552 tonnes included the clearing of a ~600 tonnes sales backlog. As has historically been the case, Q4 experienced high rainfall which impacted the outbound road conditions and transit times and as a result sales volumes for Q4 were 295 tonnes below tin volumes produced with the backlog expected to clear during January 2025.

Q4 guidance for AISC per tonne of tin sold is US$15,106 at 4% below the prior quarter's actual AISC of US$15,728, primarily due to a ~60% reduction in marketing fees as a condition to the previously announced extension of the tin concentrate off-take agreement with Gerald Metals.

EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2024 is estimated to increase by 102% to US$274m (FY2023 actual: US$136m) due to higher tin production and sales volumes following the Mpama South expansion as well as the benefit of a 17% increase in the average tin price to US$30,345/t. The Q4 EBITDA guidance of US$76m is 17% below the actual of the previous quarter due to lower sales volumes for the reasons outlined above as well as a 4% lower tin price.

Alphamin's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year and quarter ended 31 December 2024 are expected to be released on or about March 14, 2025.

Production guidance for the year ending December 2025

Production guidance for the year ending December 2025 is approximately 20,000 tonnes of contained tin (FY2024: 17,324 tonnes) with the full year expected to benefit from the Mpama South expansion.

Exploration update

Alphamin's exploration strategy focuses on three key objectives:

the Mpama North and Mpama South Resource base and life of mine the next tin deposit in close proximity to the Bisie mine

grassroots exploration in search of remote tin deposits on the large prospective land package

Exploration drilling at Mpama North and Mpama South re-commenced during Q4 2024.

Mpama South

A surface drilling campaign at Mpama South targeting both down-dip, up-dip and strike extensions is underway with three holes completed to date. The first two holes to the far south of the current mineralised zone designed to test the lower grade southern extents did not intersect visual tin mineralisation. The subsequent holes were planned 50-80m below the current resource boundary and at depth. The first of these holes (BGH191A) intercepted multiple narrow cassiterite veins 82m below the current Resource boundary over three zones of 9.04 m, 0.86m and 1.04m that potentially extends the mineralised system.

Mpama North

A short campaign of geological fan drilling from underground at Mpama North on the northern open extensions of the mineralised zone started in Q4 2024. This campaign was aimed at better understanding the geological structure in this area. These eight holes totalling 1,525m, intersected a number of chlorite alteration zones associated with tin mineralisation as well as minor cassiterite veins. One hole in particular intersected wide zones of massive sulphides which are frequently used as a hanging wall marker horizon potentially indicating further cassiterite mineralisation at depth.

The next drill holes at Mpama North are targeting an extension to mineralisation at depth along strike to the north. The first of these drillholes (MNUD008A) was completed in early January 2025 and intersected a thick chlorite altered zone of visual tin cassiterite approximately 20m north of the previously most northerly Resource drillhole and some 200m below the bottom of the current mining echelon. Two more step-out holes are planned from underground targeting these strike and dip extensions, after which surface drilling targeting further dip and strike extension is planned.

No external laboratory assays have been received to date.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Clive Brown, Pr. Eng., B.Sc. Engineering (Mining), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information (excluding the Exploration Update section) contained in this news release. He is a Principal Consultant and Director of Bara Consulting Pty Limited, an independent technical consultant to the Company.

Mr. Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., BSc. (Hons) Mining Geology, MSc (Eng), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the Exploration Update section in this news release. He is Head of Mineral Resources at the MSA Group (Pty) Ltd and is an independent technical consultant to the Company.

