Gurugram: Wildlife Dept To Serve Notices To Illegal Constructions Surrounding Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 17 (IANS) The Wildlife Department will soon serve notices to over 100 illegal owners who built illegal structures in the restricted area of ​​Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary in Gurugram.

The department has written a letter to Tehsildar seeking information about all the people who are doing illegal construction.

After getting the information, notices will be issued to everyone to remove the illegal construction within 15 days. After this, a demolition drive will be conducted.

Notable, any kind of construction work is banned within a 5 km radius of Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary located on Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar Road.

Despite this, builders and dealers have illegally built over 100 illegal constructions farmhouses and societies.

Last year, a survey was conducted by the Department, and it was revealed that over 100 construction projects have been done without the permission of the Ministry of Environment within the 5 km restricted area of ​​Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary. These include nine societies, most of the farmhouses and a school.

The Central government has declared Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary as an Eco-Sensitive Zone-1 (environmentally sensitive area). In such a situation, construction within a radius of 5 km has been completely banned.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has issued licenses to nine builders to build group housing societies. The license has a condition that they have to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Environment.

But without taking prior permission few builders made construction in the restricted zone.

The survey has also revealed the collusion of the officials of the concerned department. Nine societies have been built within this area.

The TCP Department approved the maps of these societies without checking the NOC. Occupancy certificates were even issued to most of the societies. Now about 7,000 families have started living in the flats built in these societies.

However, after the survey conducted by the Wildlife Department, the construction work of the two societies has been stopped.

These societies are being built under the Affordable Housing Policy, which has about 1500 flats. These societies have been built in villages Dhorka, Wazirpur and Gopalpur.

"Action will soon be taken against illegal structures built within five kilometres of Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary. A letter has been written to the Tehsildar to find out the owner of these constructions. Notice will be given after getting proper information about the concerned owners," RK Jangra, Wildlife Officer, Gurugram said.