Top Emirati Racers To Represent The Uae At The 6H Of Abu Dhabi And Formula Middle East Championship This Weekend Yas Racing Series Round 2

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



UAE racing drivers Rashid Al Dhaheri, Saif Al Ameri, Fahad Alzaabi, and Salem Alketbi proudly fly the national flag in the Second Round of Yas Racing Series at the 6H of Abu Dhabi and Formula Regional Middle East Championship.





Yas Heat Racing begins their highly anticipated first race of the season with Rashid Al Dhaheri competing in Formula Regional Middle East and Adam Al Azhari and August Raber debuting in Formula 4 Middle East.



Fans can register for their free pass to enjoy the racing festivities at Yas Marina Circuit's website.

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 17 January 2025: Emirati racers Saif Al Ameri, Fahad Al Zaabi, and Salem Alketbi will represent the UAE at one of the most thrilling endurance racing events of the season. The 6H of Abu Dhabi takes over Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, 18-19 January, promising a showcase of grit, endurance, speed, and relentless determination.

With over 50 entrants confirmed for the final round of the 6H of Abu Dhabi, the 2025 edition will close on a high in Abu Dhabi. Following an intense first round of racing at the 24H of Dubai, team Rabdan Motorsport finished P3, securing a podium finish in its respective class – an impressive start to Middle East Trophy series.

Speaking ahead of the big weekend, Saif Al Ameri commented:“It's an amazing feeling to race for the UAE in such a major international event. Competing against world-class teams right here at Yas Marina Circuit is a proud moment for all of us. Our podium finish in Dubai was a strong start, and we're aiming for another standout performance.”

Competing in the Porsche 992 category in the Amateur class, Rabdan Motorsport will be the only team on the grid featuring three UAE nationals, helping develop local motorsport talent on an international platform. Joining forces with the three Emirati racers in the Porsche will be Austrian semi-pro racer Christopher Zöchling.

This weekend (18-19 January) will also host the second round of Yas Racing Series, featuring five superb racing events including the 6H of Abu Dhabi, Formula Regional Middle East, Formula 4 Middle East, Clio Cup, and Gulf Radical Cup.

Petrolheads can also look forward to taking a walk down the circuit's starting straight during the Pit Lane Walk, and catch a glimpse of the team garages preparing for the big weekend.

Motorsport fans of all ages can catch back-to-back racing action, with 142 cars lining up under the Yas Marina Circuit lights for a weekend of unmissable wheel-to-wheel entertainment. For an entire weekend filled with both on and off-track entertainment, spectators can register for their free-entry pass at: