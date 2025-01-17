(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 B2C 1.2 B2B



2.1 FMCG

2.2 E-commerce

2.3 Retails 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

US, Germany, China, Canada, India, UK, Japan, South Korea, France, and Italy

Get a glance at the contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The last mile delivery market refers to the transportation of parcels and goods from transportation hubs to consumers' homes in a B2C context. This segment primarily deals with small and lightweight products, distinguishing it from B2B last mile delivery. Within e-commerce sales, the significance of last mile delivery has escalated. For instance, US e-commerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales grew by 10% year-over-year from 2012 to 2021. However, the B2C last mile delivery sector poses challenges for operators due to the lack of large-volume deliveries and low-priced products, resulting in potentially low margins per delivery. Additionally, returns of goods may incur extra transportation costs. Despite these challenges, the global last mile delivery market has experienced growth in recent years, with the B2C segment leading the way. To cater to residential customers, last mile delivery services have introduced next-day, same-day delivery, and parcel return options. Real-time shipment tracking and package delivery status updates are also available to consumers. Major players in the market focus on improving the consumer experience through faster deliveries, easy returns, and data-driven strategies. DHL, for example, utilizes big data and real-time traffic information to optimize delivery routes for quicker deliveries, while others leverage historical consumer purchase data to dispatch forward inventory. These strategies enable lower fuel consumption and more efficient delivery routes, driving the growth of the B2C segment and the global last mile delivery market.

Analyst Review

Last Mile Delivery Market: Bridging the Gap between Retailers and Customers Last Mile Delivery (LMD) refers to the final leg of the supply chain, delivering goods from a transportation hub or distribution center to the customer's doorstep. This critical phase of the logistics process faces unique challenges, including urban congestion, consumer expectations, and sustainability considerations. Consumer expectations for real-time tracking, on-demand services, and seamless experiences are shaping the LMD landscape. E-commerce and on-demand services are driving growth, with companies exploring various technologies such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and mobile applications to optimize routes and reduce costs. Urban congestion poses a significant challenge, with companies implementing route optimization and transportation hub strategies to mitigate delays. Sustainability considerations are also crucial, with companies focusing on reducing carbon emissions and adopting green logistics practices. Brick-and-mortar retailers and omnichannel retailers are leveraging cloud kitchens and food delivery platforms to streamline operations and meet customer demands. Peer-to-peer marketplaces and technology insights are disrupting traditional LMD models, while non-autonomous and autonomous technologies coexist to address various market needs. Company costs and shipping costs are critical factors influencing the LMD market, with companies constantly seeking innovative solutions to improve efficiency and reduce expenses. The LMD landscape is evolving rapidly, with a focus on enhancing the customer experience and ensuring timely, cost-effective, and sustainable delivery solutions.

Market Overview

The Last Mile Delivery Market refers to the final leg of the supply chain, where products are transported from a distribution center or transportation hub to the customer's doorstep or retail store. Consumers expect fast, reliable, and cost-effective delivery, leading to the growth of on-demand services and real-time tracking. Urban congestion and sustainability considerations are driving the adoption of autonomous vehicles, drones, and non-autonomous technology like Scout delivery robots. The logistics process involves distribution centers, warehouses, and delivery vehicles, with route optimization and mobile applications streamlining the last mile delivery experience. E-commerce, food delivery platforms, and brick-and-mortar retailers are leveraging omnichannel retailing and cloud kitchens to meet customer demands. Technology insights, such as autonomous technology and IT standard system integration, are crucial for efficient last mile logistics. Company costs, shipping costs, and transport infrastructure are key factors influencing the market, with poor infrastructure and logistics costs posing challenges. The e-commerce industry's growth, expected delivery times, and shipping options are shaping consumer behavior and trading activities, both domestically and overseas. Freight transportation companies and supply chain activities play a vital role in the last mile delivery market, with fulfillment services and skilled workers ensuring seamless product delivery services.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis



Accenture PLC

CMA CGM SA Group

Deutsche Bahn AG

DHL Express Ltd.

DSV AS

FarEye Technologies Inc.

FedEx Corp.

FM Logistic

Honeywell International Inc. Infosys Ltd.

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio